The video of this post is here.

Chimps and orangutans build nests and shelters, and living in caves is millions of years old. Nomads do not build cities and monumental architecture, and the oldest constructed settlement yet found is in today’s Turkey, built nearly 12,000 years ago, with the beginning of agriculture. It had carved rocks, in what has been described as the first temple.

Civilization first appeared in what we call Sumer today, more than 7,000 years ago. It was one of the great watershed moments in the human journey. Many dynamics were set in motion with the beginning of civilization, which included the rise of:

1. Cities;

2. Professions;

3. Elites;

4. Monumental architecture;

5. Writing;

6. Metallurgy and rapid technological advancement.

Cities were only possible on low-energy transportation lanes, almost always bodies of water, as water transportation only needed 1% of the energy that overland transportation did. City-dwellers use less energy per capita than those in the country, which was one big reason for cities.

It did not take long before other effects began to appear, such as the rise of:

A. Slavery;

B. Epidemic and degenerative diseases;

C. Deforestation and environmental devastation;

D. Mass warfare, which could be “productive”;

E. Empires.

Many of humanity’s greatest blessings and evils came with the rise of civilization. Agrarian civilizations were all built on the energy of forests and crops, but they were never sustainable. They only provided a thin energy surplus that was subjected to the vagaries of the climate, and all early civilizations collapsed. Civilization has never been sustainable, and today’s industrial civilization is burning up its primary energy source a million times as fast as it was created. From the beginning, civilizations conquered each other, and rising and falling empires have characterized civilizations ever since.

All early ruling classes came to power violently, but soon invoked divine status or sanction to bolster their rule. In virtually all agrarian civilizations that I have studied, relatives slaughtered each other to sit on the coveted thrones. What I find striking about the four pristine civilizations was how similar they were. I see that as a kind of convergent evolution, as behaviorally modern humans invented similar solutions in similar environments. Life was relatively good, if one was a professional or elite, but it was generally terrible if one was a slave or a peasant. Slaves and peasants comprised at least 80% of the population of early civilizations, and their lives were rough. Agrarian peasants were smaller and generally unhealthier than their hunter-gatherer ancestors, but there were many times more of them. In “democratic” Athens, slaves outnumbered citizens. Life expectancy in cities was lower than in the hinterland until the 20th century.

The first written laws that survive attest to the brutality of the times. The death penalty was liberally used and a significant proportion of the laws dealt with the treatment of slaves. The Epic of Gilgamesh is one of the earliest written stories, and Gilgamesh specifically waged war against the forest. Even then, it was known that deforestation leads to local aridity, and the forest-to-farm-to-desert dynamic is very clear in the Fertile Crescent. A forest ran from Morocco to Afghanistan before the rise of farming and civilization. It is almost entirely gone today, much of it has turned to desert, and ancient cities in the region are buried in the silt of deforestation.

For all of the “advances” of civilization, half of the children still died. Infanticide generally declined, but more succumbed to diseases, and famine was a regular risk in agrarian civilizations. Climate-cooling events at 8.2, 4.2, and 3.2 thousand years ago collapsed societies and civilizations, because of droughts. Droughts spelled the end of many agrarian civilizations.

I briefly mentioned the four population replacements in Europe, beginning with the demise of Neanderthals, in what Gore Vidal called the bloody migrations of tribes. That was a global phenomenon, as invasions and bloody migrations have characterized the human journey from the beginning.

In the agrarian phase of the human journey, which I call the Third Epoch, more people lived to a ripe old age, but being worked to death became common. Instead of one-in-250 hunter-gatherers living to be 65, in ancient Rome, about one-in-10 did.

An agrarian person’s fate could become far better or worse than during the hunter-gatherer phase of the human journey, but the vast majority of people in civilizations lived the brutal and short lives of peasants or slaves.

Next comes the rise of the West and the culture that my ancestors came from.