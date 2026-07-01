The video of this post is here.

I have some more anecdotes about my father’s family to relate, and then I will try to square it with my studies. That poor rural white arm of my family was a big part of my upbringing, and little of it was good.

That aunt that I twice traveled to Kansas with never learned to swim. I do not know anybody from my generation who did not learn to swim. My next-door neighbor’s mother when I grew up in Ventura was illiterate. She was born the Deep South in the early 20th century, and she is the only able-brained adult that I ever met who was illiterate. She was nice enough, but I remember thinking that she had some unfathomable affliction.

America’s poor have always been the cannon fodder for American wars. As I discussed regarding my Bakersfield relatives, almost none from my generation graduated from high school, the girls were nearly all pregnant by age 15, the boys generally became criminals who went to prison, and the best of them went into the military. The father of the family that I spent a summer with as a teenager was beaten to death outside a pool hall by either the Bloods or Crips, for dealing drugs on their turf.

I have a close relative in the Air Force, and he served with the other branches at times. The poor rural ones were in the Army. When he drove across rural Washington with them and they encountered a deer, while my relative looked at it in delight, all of the Army guys wished that they had a gun to shoot it. My grandfather, Rees, grew up as best friends with his wife’s brother, Fred, who was the Bakersfield patriarch. Late in Fred’s life, Rees took him to nearby British Columbia, which is spectacular country. After Rees showed Fred some of the grandeur, Fred said, “I wish that I could come up here and kill something.” Rees laughed and shook his head in amazement as he told me that story. But that is how such people see the world, as they live on the edge of survival. Fred could not swim, either.

As soon as white people began invading Washington, they began to deforest it. Only 5% of Washington’s forest has not been logged at least once. The virgin forests are almost all in the mountains, too challenging to log before the conservation movement began and those remnant forests were protected as wilderness areas, national parks, and the like. That is where I do a lot of my hiking. The use of fossil fuels is why much of the USA has regenerated its forests. Otherwise, the USA would have begun to resemble the desertified Fertile Crescent. Today, the USA imports lumber from nations that are deforesting themselves.

Even the Indians overtaxed the environment at times, but it was not easy for Stone Age societies to do that. Parts of the Eastern Woodlands were deforested in 1491, and after the Spanish-introduced epidemics wiped out Indian societies, the forests grew back before white invaders began to deforest them again. The Indians of the Eastern Woodlands did not have domestic animals other than the dog, which helped with hunting and dragged packs when traveling. Those Indians did not use the night soil method to fertilize their crops (although the Aztecs did), so their villages moved every generation, as the soil nutrients for crops were depleted, along with the dead-fall firewood.

Plains Indians could stampede bison over cliffs with too much enthusiasm, and there were other overtaxations of the environment. But there also was found a harmony with the environment, a conscious managing, that the Old World generally did not practice. Today’s Amazon has an astoundingly high proportion of plants that are edible, which is strongly suspected to be because the Indians cultivated them, in the world’s biggest garden. The Indians of the Great Plains burned the plains each year to keep bison pasture from becoming forest. Even the Eastern Woodlands tribes had controlled burns to ensure forage for the deer that they hunted. The invading English soon learned that the Eastern Woodlands were a hunter’s paradise. I guess that some early farmers in the Old World had similar practices, at least before the rise of civilization, but I am speculating.

Peter Ward acknowledged the human-caused extinction of the megafauna, but remarked that if our ancestors hadn’t, humans would not dominate Earth like they do today. Giant predators would have been constant threats, and the large browsers and grazers would have dominated the lands. Ward admitted the benefit to humanity of the megafauna extinctions. Today, 96% of mammalian biomass is humans and their domestic animals. Humans have obviously greatly benefitted by those events, at the expense of almost everything else in Earth’s ecosystems.

Azar Gat stated it as succinctly as I have seen: the biological compulsion to survive and reproduce in a world of scarcity is the root of all violence. Humanity’s increasing energy surplus over the Epochs, which is the source of all real wealth, is what has made human societies gentler and more humane. If I had been born 15,000 years ago, my chance of dying violently was perhaps 50%, from either my parents, who could not afford to feed me, or my neighboring society, as we fought over territory, resources, and women.

It got better in the agrarian Epoch, but that is relative. Half of the children still died, and infanticide was common until the Industrial Revolution. Some form of involuntary servitude was the human journey’s constant companion until the industrial Epoch, when energy-powered machines made slavery obsolete. Burning witches and heretics at the stake was standard European behavior until only a few centuries ago, and the English built grandstands to watch the festive executions (one of my relatives was the main event), not far removed from the endless human sacrifices of the Aztecs.

I know of no more stark contrast of the Epochs than the USA on the brink of its Civil War. The USA was comprised of a rapidly industrializing North, in which slavery had been abolished, and an agrarian South that was dependent on slave labor. One combatant was making the foundation of the Fourth Epoch, while the other was mired in the Third Epoch, and the North was able to grind down the South in a war of attrition. People living in earlier Epochs never had a chance when coming into contact with those of subsequent Epochs, and it was never more apparent than with Europe’s conquest of the world.

Farmers were the ideal soldiers, as farm life suited them for the rigors of a soldier’s life. Those soldiering farmers could also see the world, kind of, pursue sexual adventure, and maybe bring home a bride.

This is the bloody human heritage, and it is OK to be thankful that those days are behind us, but they are not as far behind us as I would like. I was raised to be a soldier, as nearly all of the men in my family were (father, grandfathers, brothers, nearly all uncles), and I was imbued with the idea that I would not quite be a man unless I had been a soldier. What a terrible way to raise a child. I was steeped in racism, with the N-word echoing through my home daily.

Today, my nation commits imperial crime after imperial crime, which is almost entirely about acquiring cheap labor and resources, and oil in particular. My great nation has shortened many millions of lives as it rampages across the planet. The World Wars were wars of empire, as industrial nations battled over resources. If we have another World War (the Middle East and Ukraine conflagrations increasingly look like one), humanity might not survive it. My great nation continues to lead the dance along the edge of the abyss. I am obviously trying to change that and end our super-Epoch of scarcity, but I can’t do it alone. One of my pupils is actively singing, which is leading to rewarding exchanges. That is all that I am looking for today.

This ends my posts on my father’s family for now. A much shorter treatment will be my mother’s family, which is coming.