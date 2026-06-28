Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

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includeMeOut
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The American Midwest was historically covered by a vast tallgrass prairie ecosystem. This ecosystem stretched from the eastern edge of the Great Plains to the forests of the East, covering large parts of Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Kansas, and the Dakotas.

This kept the topsoils intact. There are ongoing efforts underway to revive that ecology.

The Plow That Broke the Plains suite is an orchestral piece composed by Virgil Thomas written as a remembrance of the Dust Bowl.

I do not know if he was aware of the ironic double meaning of that title.

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