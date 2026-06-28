The video of this post is here.

My father’s father was born in Plainville, Kansas, in 1907, 28 years after his great grandfather moved to Kansas, once the Indians were eradicated. I am five generations removed from that “settlement” event. My grandfather went by his middle name of Rees. Rees lived in a sod hut for some years while growing up. His identical twin brother died as an infant. His grandfather Sam had a homestead in the hinterland of Plainville. I am inserting a family photo from that homestead in 1910, as Sam holds up a badger that he killed, with some of his children in the background.

Rees’s family moved to Wallace, Kansas, when he was a child, which is where he met his future wife, Marie, who was born in Ohio. He was best friends with his future wife’s brother, Fred, while growing up, as they were the same age. Fred represented my redneck/hillbilly heritage, as will be seen.

Wallace was established by building Fort Wallace there in about 1865, to fight the Indians. The Indians were quickly eliminated and Fort Wallace closed in 1882. Perhaps Wallace’s greatest claim to fame is that George Custer deserted his post at Fort Wallace in 1867 and was court martialed. His Civil War fame got him lenient treatment, he was back in action in less than a year, and he soon led the slaughter of a peaceful Cheyenne encampment. The Cheyenne were matrilocal, those relatively peaceful “Type B” societies. Those Cheyenne were led by Black Kettle, who was one of history’s most hapless Indians. Black Kettle attempted to make peace with the invading whites from the beginning, and he was first betrayed at the Sand Creek Massacre in 1864. His braves dragged him away, and Black Kettle kept trying to make peace with the whites until that frosty morning four years later, when Custer’s men murdered him and his people.

Several years after that, Custer seems to have tried to launch a presidential campaign by slaughtering more unsuspecting Indians, but he bit off more than he could chew at the Little Bighorn. Incidentally, the 150th anniversary of the Battle of the Little Bighorn was on Thursday.

Rees grew up farming and ranching. He traveled by horseback. When he was a teenager, he ran away to Colorado. He wrote a letter to home, stating that he was fine, but his mother saw the town where the letter was postmarked from, rode to Colorado, and corralled her wayward son. Rees grew up around Marie, who was the daughter of an engineer who died when she was seven, and she moved with her mother to Kansas. Marie became a schoolteacher, and in those days schoolteachers were not supposed to be married. My grandparents got secretly married in the basement of the local church. It was converted into a bed and breakfast. My aunt and I stayed at it when we visited in 2011, and we ate breakfast in the basement where my grandparents were married.

I lived with my grandparents for about six months in total in the 1980s, and it was a blessed time. In the evenings, Rees would tell stories of his life, which is where several of the upcoming stories come from.

When Franklin Roosevelt got polio in 1921, very likely from lead-arsenate poisoning, his mother, among others, advised him to retire from public life. In those days, there was so sympathy for the disabled, who were considered a burden to society. Rees told me the same thing about his community while growing up. The mentally disabled were made the butt of all jokes. Rees grew up with a rifle in his hand, and he said that he and his childhood friends “shot anything that moved.”

My aunt was born in 1929 in Wallace, just when it began to all come apart in the USA. Not only the Great Depression hit, but so did the Dust Bowl. I have been writing about the forest-to-farm-to-desert dynamic in the Old World, but similar to what I wrote in the previous post on the quick environmental devastation that Europe inflicted on the world, Kansas never had much forest to begin with, so it was straight to farm and desert. The Great Plains have lost about half of their topsoil since white people arrived. What took millennia when civilization arose in the Fertile Crescent has largely been accomplished in less than two centuries on the Great Plains. The Dust Bowl was just one more symptom of our catastrophic ways.

The Great Plains had an ecosystem that the Indians managed for thousands of years via annual burning, to make a big pasture for bison. There were forests near the rivers, but the invading white people quickly deforested what little forest there was. One of my neighbors is form North Dakota, and he told me about how the early steam boats up the Missouri River got their fuel by chopping down the trees along the river, and it was not long before they had to begin using coal. That was the same story for New England and England: they only turned to coal when the trees were gone.

In that picture above were the family cattle, where the bison roamed not too long earlier. Indians and bison were quickly replaced with whites and cattle. My grandparents were driven from Kansas by the Dust Bowl, and migrated for years, Grapes of Wrath style. They first ended up in Arkansas, where my second aunt was born in 1934. Then they moved to Wyoming and Idaho. They worked a season in Idaho, and worked for the payoff when the harvest came in. When the harvest came in, the farmer who hired them pocketed all of the money and disappeared.

Then, in late 1935, they heard that there were jobs in the shipyards of Bellingham, Washington, and a whole bunch of my relatives moved to Bellingham. My grandmother was pregnant with my father at the time, and when he was born in early 1936, his mother was so malnourished that he was born with rickets, weighed four pounds, and nearly died. As it was, was stunted throughout childhood until a growth spurt in high school saw him grow to over 5’10”. A Quaker family originally took in my family. If you scroll through those links of my extended family that I presented in the previous post, many died in Washington, as it was a family migration.

My grandmother’s brother, Fred, did the standard Okie Dust Bowl migration like in Grapes of Wrath, and ended up in Bakersfield, California, near where I was raised in Ventura. Oklahoma is where the surviving tribes of Indians were dumped, as it was the most undesirable land that the whites could find, as a kind of semi-desert. Bakersfield was similar to Oklahoma, and as child I played in the tumbleweeds down the street from Fred’s home, while looking out for rattlesnakes.

I saw Fred’s family all the time while growing up, and Fred represented the redneck/hillbilly part of my heritage. Fred had several children (my father’s cousins), and I grew up around their children. For those children, who were my age, not one of them graduated from high school that I can recall, the girls were all pregnant by about age 15, and the boys went to prison or should have. The “ambitious” ones joined the military. I spent a summer with one of those families in Oregon, and I saw very closely how they lived. I was raised kind of redneck myself, and put it behind me as fast as I could after I left home.

Rees’s grandfather, Sam, stayed on the homestead and died in 1939 in the Dust Bowl. Rees told me that it was a grim end for Sam. My father turned 90 this year, the first in my family line to live to 90 since my great grandmother did. Three of my grandparents died at 89, while the fourth died at 77, which is coming soon.

My grandmother marveled that all six of her children lived to be adults (all of them made it into their 80s), and my studies made her awe clear to me. That was about the first generation where all six children could be expected to live, and why that was is coming soon.