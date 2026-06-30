The video of this post is here.

It has been challenging to decide how to present this material on my family and the Kansas days. I have tried to make this series of posts in the chronological order that they happened, but I heard about many of the Kansas events late in my grandfather Rees’s life, and my trip to Kansas with him and my aunt happened in 1994, soon after my grandmother died. Rees, died two years later. I took my aunt to Kansas in 2011, two years after her husband, who introduced me to hiking, died. A lot of my Kansas lore came from those trips, so I am going to discuss them in this post.

I met them at the Denver airport, as they came from Seattle and I came from Ohio. My aunt rented a van, which can be seen in that picture that I attached to this post. As I drove across the plains into Kansas, Rees told me to take a highway exit, and we drove for many miles on dirt roads, as he navigated the turns. I had no idea where we were going until we pulled into some kind of park, which was the site of what is called the Battle of Beecher Island. That battle happened in the summer of 1868, only a few months before Custer’s troops slaughtered Black Kettle, which I mentioned in the previous post.

My grandfather was stooped in that picture at the cemetery, which was taken the day after our trip began. When we visited that battleground, Rees became quite animated as he described the battle, which happened nearly 40 years before he was born. It obviously was a legendary place in his youth. For one of the many incredible “coincidences” in my life, which I have little doubt were orchestrated by my otherworldly “friends,” I had already read about that battle in Ralph Andrist’s The Long Death. It was just part of my days of study, and it had nothing to do with family lore. That battlefield was about 60 miles from Wallace, where that Indian-hunting expedition originated, which was likely why Rees knew much about it.

Like Custer several years later at the Little Bighorn, that Indian-killing expedition found more than it bargained for. The Indians pinned down the expedition as white men hid behind their dead horses. Andrist didn’t even present a number of Indians who died in the battle, but the exhibit at the battleground estimated 80 Indian dead, while the five dead white guys had monuments at the battleground. The exhibit at the battleground had an account of the mournful cries coming from Indian women on the hill above the battleground, as their men were killed in the battle.

It might have been that afternoon when we visited the cemetery in Plainville, where Rees visited the grave of his identical twin brother, who died as an infant. He joked that maybe they could not tell which child died, so that perhaps he was the dead one. There were many graves of my family at that cemetery, a fair number were of those who died as children.

That day, a storm came through that spawned a tornado or two, which was standard for Kansas in May. I had already lived through storms in Ohio that brought tornadoes, and they are scary storms to be in.

The next day we visited a relative in nearby Codell, who lost her home from the floods that also flooded the Mississippi the previous year. Codell’s claim to fame was making Ripley’s Believe It or Not for having a tornado on May 20 for three years in a row. Codell never recovered from the 1918 tornado, and its population in 2020 was 49. Plainville is a drab, dusty town of less than 2,000 people, but it is the “metropolis” of the area.

My grandparents would not acknowledge my wife until I married her. They considered it scandalous that we lived together for two years before getting married. Rees “dished” to me that the relative that we visited (the only living relative in the area, I believe) had a child out of wedlock. That was a mini-scandal to him. I will return to this topic later.

That day, we also visited the Chalk Mound Cemetery, which I wrote about. We also visited the nearby Shiloh Cemetery, where Rees’s grandfather Sam was buried, who died in the Dust Bowl. Quite a few family members were buried at Shiloh.

We also tried to find where Rees lived as a child, maybe even the sod hut that I had heard about, but the location had become part of a farm and there was no trace of it.

We then visited the nearby homestead depicted in that picture in the previous post. Somebody lived there, but it was classic in its dilapidation. There were several rusting car skeletons near the disheveled house, with dogs and chickens wandering around, and a man came out to greet us. He didn’t have many teeth left, but he was friendly enough. I later heard from my aunt that Rees wanted to buy the place and turn it into a nature preserve, but he didn’t.

We all shared a hotel room in Plainville, and the plan was to go to Wallace the next day, but Rees became sick, so sick that he was evacuated to a hospital in Hays, where I flew back to Ohio from. The day that Rees was too ill to travel, I drove the dirt roads to find those cemeteries again. Kansas is surely its prettiest in May, with the green rolling hills. I found the Shiloh cemetery and sat on Sam’s gravestone, looking across the plains and thinking about his life. I also thought about what it was like before white people arrived. I had a long prayer-meditation at Sam’s grave that left me happy and thoughtful. My visit to Wayne’s grave nearly 20 years later, combined with that visit at Sam’s grave, has given me an unexpected appreciation for visiting graves. Both men died with ruined lives, but there was something blessed about those visits.

In 2011, I took my aunt for her last visit to Kansas. Once again, it was tornado weather. While we were there, a tornado ravaged Joplin, Missouri. Our flight out of Denver was nearly canceled because of the weather that day. We visited all of the Plainville cemeteries, and I reproduced the photo that I took of Rees in 1994, as my aunt opened the same gate. Attached is my aunt opening that same gate, 17 years later. I also attached a picture of the stormy clouds from that day. The storm that hit Joplin was a few days later.

We then drove to Sharon Springs, where we stayed at the bed and breakfast that was originally the church where my grandparents were secretly married. My aunt found a relative that we visited at a retirement facility, and we visited Wallace. We visited the Fort Wallace museum, which kind of doubled as a natural history museum.

The Great Plains were once the bed of an inland sea, when dinosaurs roamed Earth. That is why Kansas is so flat. Also, the ice sheets of this ice age had a lot to do with creating the soils of the plains, as ice sheets grind up the bedrock. The ice sheets barely touched today’s Kansas, but they largely made Kansas’s topsoil, which has been rapidly disappearing with the farming methods of white people. Another impact in Kansas has also been a global issue: drawing down the water table. The ice age aquifer under Wallace has largely been sucked dry, and farming was dying around Wallace when we visited. In 2013, a huge sinkhole opened near Sharon Springs, and in 2022, Sharon Springs was visited by a tornado. In 2020, the population of Wallace was 41. Wallace was largely a ghost town when we visited, and part of the decay was something that I had not heard of before. My aunt pointed out a house that she visited as a child. It stood there, abandoned. It looked like a livable house, but nobody had lived there for many years. There was no vandalism, but homes just slowly collapsed on the prairie. The river that Rees played in as a child was a dry ditch when we visited.

My grandfather was a poet of international reputation, and he was likely where I got my brains from. In his later years, he admitted the awesome crime that whites committed against the Indians, and he described his ancestors as a bunch of “horse thieves.” My aunt also realized what a crime had been committed. She read Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee, for instance. Just like the Spanish, American “settlers” were accomplished rapists of Indian women.

I mentioned Sand Creek to Rees once, and he ironically responded with something like, “Wasn’t that glorious?” The “settlers” had a uniform exterminationist mentality toward the Indians, which can be seen in the newspapers of the day.

I’ll end my recounting of the Kansas days with a final observation from Rees. When he finished one of his stories of his Kansas days, with a trenchant observation, I replied with, “Ah Grandpa, the good old days!” He replied with, “I don’t know what was good about them.”

The crime of “settling” North America aside, pre-industrial life was grim, everywhere. No society in which half of its children died can be romanticized. There were no “good old days.” In her last years, I told my aunt of the awesome changes that she had seen in her lifetime, and she agreed. Energy-powered machines made it all possible.

My First Epoch of the human journey, of becoming human, lasted for more than three million years, from the first crafted stone tools to the arrival of behaviorally modern humans. The changes over that Epoch would not have been noticeable in a lifetime. Similarly, when Homo sapiens conquered Earth in the Second Epoch, which lasted about 50,000 years, any cultural changes would have also been unnoticeable in a lifetime. Even the extermination of the megafauna and all other human species would not have been realized by any human of the time. They rarely saw or thought beyond the next valley.

Even in the Third Epoch, which lasted about 12,000 years, and most of humanity still has at least one foot in it, especially before the rise of civilization, the basics of subsistence and the resultant cultures changed at a glacial pace and would not have been noticeable. The rise of civilization began to accelerate the changes, but still, the basics did not change much. Until only a few centuries ago, all societies had at least 80% of its members involved with subsistence. In the hunter-gatherer Epoch, it was about 100% of its adults.

Europe’s rise to global dominance inflicted great chaos to the world’s people and the greatest demographic catastrophes in the human journey. That conquest was fueled by exploiting energy resources like never before, and fossil fuels above all others. It was a quantum leap in energy capture. I am richer than Europe’s richest man of three centuries ago, and the machines that I rely on perform feats that were unimaginable only a few centuries earlier.

My grandfather was born in world where he traveled by horseback, dying young was typical, and he lived in a dirt hut as a child. His son helped put men on the Moon, and his son is trying to initiate the next Epoch. That is three Epochs in three lifetimes. Nothing remotely like it has been experienced before in the human journey.

Only because of industrialization is my society as humane and gentle as it is, even with our awesome imperial crimes that seem never ending, even though my nation is the most violent industrial nation. It is only the latest phase of a trend that began over three million years ago.

That my grandparents could never accept that men and women could live together before getting married in the 1980s, if they ever did, was normal. I was raised in an intensely racist environment (in history’s most racist nation) and I will always be getting over that. The various insanities that parade through our culture today, such as the Trans Craze, I see as partly due to the pace of change in our societies, complemented by the constant hum of scarcity. It is not easy to become a truly sentient species.

My studies since 1989 have greatly helped me put it all in perspective, and I have become far more sympathetic to the daily outrages that I see. People are ill-equipped for the pace of change in today’s world, and fantasizing about “good old days” that never existed is a natural reaction. We are animals, after all, trying to survive and reproduce in a world of scarcity, and few of us ever awaken past the in-group indoctrination and conditioning that we received while young. Few people in the human journey ever have. That is part of what makes my task so difficult, even without the organized suppression.

With the above discussion, I am getting to the point of this series of posts. It was what I learned about my family’s past (and a lot more is coming), and what anybody could learn about their ancestry. My studies made so much of what I encountered understandable, in ways that I would not have realized without those studies.