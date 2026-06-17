The video of this post is here.

My previous post dealt with the lives of hunter-gatherers before the rise of farming. By about 12,000 years ago, the conquest of Earth by behaviorally modern humans was complete. When that conquest began about 60,000 years ago, there were about ten other human species, the Americas and Australia were full of megafauna, Eurasia was still well populated with megafauna, and even Africa had vastly more megafauna than it does today.

During the next 50,000 years, all other human species went extinct, as well as all of the world’s easy meat. Our ancestors did all of that. In one of the many tawdry episodes in the history of science, academic cottage industries sprang up to deny that Homo sapiens was responsible for that spasm of extinctions that “coincided” with their arrival. Those were ludicrous positions to hold, as well as the idea that pre-farming or pre-civilized peoples were largely peaceful. Those academics tried to turn the bloody history of humanity into something resembling a Disney movie. Those who deny that humans are causing Global Warming are just more of the same, as they all bolster the human collective ego and deny our collective responsibility. The study of paleology makes the connection between carbon dioxide levels and global temperatures obvious. This year might finally silence them, but human denial can be something to behold. I have watched people embrace certain death rather than question their beliefs.

By 12,000 years ago, several trends culminated in the invention of farming. The easy meat was gone, the brief interglacial period had arrived, which made Earth warmer and wetter, and the warmer ocean “exhaled” carbon dioxide, as did lands liberated from ice sheets. Over the next several thousand years, people began to domesticate plants and animals, in several places, independently. That first happened in what is called the Fertile Crescent, which is in today’s Middle East. There were hundreds of times as many people on Earth than before the global conquest began. Those mouths had to be fed somehow.

Keith Otterbein argued that domestication of plants was effectively impossible where megafauna were hunted, as that style of hunting and warfare were conjoined, as the same tools worked for each activity. Only when hunting and warfare declined could people, largely women, experiment with domesticating plants. Otherwise, they were too vulnerable to marauding hunters.

Women likely invented farming as an adjunct to their gathering duties. Many of those early farming societies became matrilocal, which broke up gangs of related males, and those were the most peaceful preindustrial societies, which Otterbein called “Type B” societies.

When people began farming, the hunter-gathering lifestyle was doomed. Farming produced orders of magnitude more food per acre than hunting and gathering did, which allowed people to become sedentary. Some hunter-gatherers were able to become sedentary, at least for a time, such as villages on mammoth migration routes (until they drove the mammoths to extinction), or the Pacific Northwest culture, which relied on migrating salmon. But the rise of farming was when humans widely began their sedentary phase of existence.

Farming began spreading from its centers of origin, and hunter-gatherers did one of three things:

1. Adopt farming;

2. Get pushed to marginal environments where farming was not feasible;

3. Go extinct.

Hunter-gatherers often fought back, but they were greatly outnumbers by farmers. One outcome was that hunter-gather women married the relatively prosperous farmers and hunter-gatherer men largely vanished from humanity’s gene pool.

Scientists have found that most historic groups had population bottlenecks, which has been discovered through DNA testing. About 7,000 years ago, when agriculture began spreading, there was a DNA bottleneck of men, with various violent and peaceful explanations proffered, but what is not disputed is that it arose from patrilineal descent, in which prominent men became overrepresented, as far as their descendants went. Chimps have the same issue, as high-status males father a disproportionate share of offspring (one of the perks of high status).

That situation reflects the relative investment that men and women have in their offspring. Agrarian potentates could play studs to huge harems. Europe has been the site of several recent population replacements, beginning with Neanderthals, who were displaced by Homo sapiens hunter-gatherers, who were displaced by Neolithic farmers, who were displaced by steppe herders. Gore Vidal once said that human history was the little more than the bloody migrations of tribes. When I began seeing the results of those DNA studies, Vidal’s statement began making a lot more sense to me.

Scientists are constantly finding mass burials in Europe of the violently killed during the Neolithic and later, and a cannibalism operation has been discovered. That initially peaceful expansion of farming turned highly violent, especially as population pressures mounted once again.

There was an initial honeymoon for farming, with intact forests and soils, no “pests” yet, and relatively easy farming. But that soon ended, as populations expanded, forests and soils were degraded, “pests” adapted to crops, and there was a forest-to-farm-to-desert dynamic. Then it was back to the brink of survival, but with far larger populations, and farmers shrank in stature compared to their hunter-gatherer ancestors. The lives of farmers became drudgery until well into the Industrial Revolution, and even until today.

Europe is far from unique with those population displacements. Virtually every inhabitable spot on Earth has a bloody human past. Some remote islands (and Antarctica) might be exempt from that dynamic, but that is about it.

In four places on Earth where farming was independently developed, around 5,000 years after the invention of farming in each region, humans independently invented civilization. The rise of civilization comes next.