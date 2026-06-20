The video of this post is here.

I am going to briefly sketch the fragility and ephemeral nature of civilization. The three greatest food crops on Earth are maize, rice, and wheat. They are all grasses with annual life cycles. Maize is completely dependent on humans to plant it, and maize is so radically changed from its natural progenitor that there was intense controversy about just what maize’s progenitor was, which was only resolved through DNA studies.

Today’s crops are entirely dependent on human intervention, and it took centuries of experimentation to develop those crops. The process of destroying an ecosystem to grow crops is perilous in many ways, and one is the reliance on rainfall. The energy surplus derived from agrarian-era farming was always thin, and if the rains did not come as expected, it meant a failed crop. Too many failed crops and there was famine. Crops could also fail from “pests,” late snowfall and freezes, and soils not fit for crops, among other hazards. A hailstorm could wipe out a wheat crop in minutes. In the early 1300s, Earth began cooling down into the Little Ice Age from the Medieval Warm Period, and for three years straight, constant rains ruined Europe’s crops, which resulted in an epic famine. Globally, the difference between the Medieval Warm Period and the Little Ice Age was about one degree Fahrenheit. In comparison, in my lifetime, global temperatures have increased by two degrees Fahrenheit and much more is coming. That is why I state that the biggest risk to humanity in the coming years will be epic crop failures.

Copper is in the same elemental family with gold and silver. Their non-reactivity is why they were found in nuggets and were the first worked metals and the first three discovered elements. The only other metal found in nature is the iron in meteorites, which Stone Age peoples found and used. There was a Copper Age before a Bronze Age, as people learned to make alloys, and tin and copper became the standard components of bronze.

Metal tools were obviously far superior to stone tools, and no culture that ever smelted metal went back to stone. While copper was relatively plentiful, tin wasn’t, and the Bronze Age in today’s Middle East relied on trade networks for tin.

As I wrote, early civilizations always collapsed, for various reasons, but the main one was running out of food, and droughts were always the main reason why. In my previous post, I mentioned global cooling events and their subsequent droughts, at 8.2 and 4.2 thousand years ago. They had dramatic impacts on the Fertile Crescent. The 4.2 event ended Egypt’s Old Kingdom and the Akkadian Empire.

A millennium later, another drought event hit, which collapsed many Bronze Age civilizations. There has been plenty of debate about the causes, but I think that they can be ranked into ultimate and proximate causes, and climate change was likely the ultimate one, as usual. Not only did famine cause chaos, but it also wiped out the trade networks that brought in tin. While iron needs higher temperatures than bronze to melt, and it was technical feat to achieve those temperatures (the invention of blast furnaces), one big advantage that iron had was that it did not needed imported tin. So began the Iron Age. Steel was superior to bronze for weapons, for instance, and iron implements became far more common.

Bronze Age Mediterranean civilizations collapsed with that 3.2 event, and Greece entered its Dark Age while Phoenicians had their day in the Sun after being driven from their homes. When Greece began its rise again after several centuries, it was an Iron Age civilization. I see that rise of Greece as the beginning of the West’s rise.

Several factors have been identified in the rise of the West, and one of which was the influence of the East. Many Chinese inventions made their way to Europe. The Americas did not have anything like the Silk Road that connected the Americas or their coasts, but maize made it to South America, as it was the staple of the Americas in 1492. The innovations of Classic Greece and its descendants are legion. Athens was constantly at war, and its eventual loss to Sparta and Persia ended its reign. A century later, Alexander the Great conquered everything that he could and died in Babylon while planning new wars.

From Sargon to Alexander, that part of the world saw endless rising and falling empires, and each empire conquered whatever it could. Potentates had their attendant harems, few had peaceful reigns and lived to ripe old ages, and they were often killed by their relatives and court officials. That was the standard for thousands of years, and then came Rome.

Initially a republic, Rome prevailed over everybody and conquered the entire Mediterranean periphery, including the Egyptian breadbasket, which fed Rome. Alexander razed Thebes to the ground, Rome did it to Corinth and Carthage, and the survivors (primarily women and children) were all sold into slavery. After conquering the entire Mediterranean, Rome had civil wars, became an empire, and had a couple of centuries of relative peace before it began to unravel. Forcing people to kill each other for entertainment was a sign of the times.

Contemporaries described the environmental devastation of the Athenian and Roman hinterlands, as forests turned to deserts. There are theories of catabolic collapse, the reduced return on investment in energy extraction, the loss of the ability to profitably invest in complexity, and others. They are all different ways of saying that those civilizations ran out of energy. Rome scoured the Mediterranean of wood for its baths. Those were only the later and more intense efforts that wiped out the forest that stretched from Morocco to Afghanistan 10,000 years ago.

Rome conquered Western Europe, clear to Scotland, before its empire began unravelling. Rome and the Han Empire in China contemporaneously ruled over more than half of humanity about two millennia ago.

As Rome collapsed, the empire’s seat moved to Byzantium (Constantinople), where a fragment of the empire continued for several more centuries until Crusaders sacked it.

Rome’s influence on Europe likely cannot be overstated. In the aftermath of the collapse, one Greek invention that Romans adopted – the waterwheel – began to spread in Western Europe. Northwestern Europe was very wet when compared to Mediterranean lands, with the precipitation from the North Atlantic, so waterwheels became the central technology in what has been called the Medieval Industrial Revolution, which happened during the Medieval Warm Period. Europe thereby began its rise to world conquest.