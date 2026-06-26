The video of this post is here.

In a recent post I briefly mentioned the beginning of Europe’s conquest of the world. It was the greatest demographic catastrophe in the human journey so far. The natives of four continents were devastated, often driven to extinction, but the highest death toll was in India, which suffered under the British lash for two centuries, with nearly two billion excess deaths. The first 150 years of the European invasion of the Americas saw a decline in the native population of between 75% and 95%. Proportionally, that is the greatest demographic catastrophe in the human journey, to wipe out a hemisphere like that. The Spanish get more “credit” for the death toll in the Americas, but genocides inflicted by the English and Americans in North America were more intentional.

One aspect of the invasion of North America was that the invaders unwittingly got a glimpse into the Old World’s past, as the Eastern Woodlands had matrilocal societies, which were long gone in Europe. Europe has one matrilocal society today on an isolated island. Matrilocal societies were Keith Otterbein’s “Type B” societies, and they dominated the Eastern Woodlands. Those were the most peaceful preindustrial societies, and an epidemic problem with the early English invasion was “settlers” who ran off and lived with the Indians, who had what the settlers saw as plainly superior societies. The English rulers considered such “abandonment” of the English way to be a capital crime, and such “traitors” were hunted down and killed (like how the USA treated American soldiers who deserted, to live with the natives).

My family name’s origin is shrouded in myth, and I have the French spelling, while others have the English Fraser spelling, and there are many variants. It partly reflects the migrations of that family line. The Scottish and French often allied against the English. When Mary and Elizabeth vied for the English throne, and one was Catholic and one was Protestant, people of the unfavored religion could have a rough ride. I believe that my ancestors moved back and forth between Scotland and France in those times, and that is likely why my name has the French spelling.

The English usually emerged victorious, and it seems that the continual drubbing by the English was partly why my direct ancestor was a member of the pacifist Quaker sect. He moved to Pennsylvania in the 1730s. The Quakers were land-grabbers, too, with the scandalous Walking Treaty, about the time that my ancestor moved to Pennsylvania. Even colonial Pennsylvania paid to have Indian boys killed.

My ancestors soon moved to North Carolina, which is the setting of the TV show Outlander, which is partly about the Fraser Clan. My ancestor moved to Pennsylvania the decade before the Culloden battle, which ended the last Scottish uprising. My grandfather liked telling about how a Fraser was the last man beheaded in England, for his role in that uprising. As another sign of those brutal times, public executions were festive affairs in England, and grandstands were built for them. A stand collapsed at my relative’s beheading, killing several spectators, which amused my relative. The UK did not finally abolish public dismemberment until 1870.

An aunt had a book about my family, which began with that ancestor who migrated from Scotland. I traced my direct ancestors in that book, and they moved to Ohio in 1811, Indiana in 1816, and Kansas in 1879. They basically followed in the wake of the American military as the Indians were dispossessed, and took advantage of all of that cheap land. One ancestor gave thanks to God for that great land that he lived on, seemingly oblivious to the bloody acts that provided him that wonderful land. To this day, not even Grokipedia can admit that George Washington architected the swindle of the natives of their land, as he called them “beasts” who were unworthy of their land. In that light, my ancestor’s obtuseness over how he acquired that land is understandable.

The map of my DNA follows the migrations in that book. My paternal grandmother’s side is where my “redneck” roots are, which can be seen on that map, which touches Appalachia.

History’s most spectacular deforestation was what European “settlers” did to the Eastern Woodlands from the early 1600s to the 1800s. It drove the passenger pigeon to extinction, which flew in the largest flocks ever recorded.

Europe’s conquest also provided a window into what happened to the Fertile Crescent and Mediterranean. The Spanish and Portuguese quickly denuded the Atlantic islands as they quickly turned forests to deserts. After the Spanish conquered the Aztecs, a nearby valley with forests and farms was turned into semi-desert within a century. The British did something similar to eastern Australia.

Around the time that my ancestor moved from Scotland to Pennsylvania, two-thirds of London’s children died before age five. In the beginning of what will likely be Noam Chomsky’s final book, he noted that “Nobody is the villain in their own history.” In studying the bloody human past, I never once saw the conquerors and dispossessors voluntarily apologize for their crimes. They were always justified, turned into heroic deeds, etc. The USA never apologized for Vietnam, and even calling what the USA did an “invasion” is beyond the pale to this day. At worst, crimes are called “mistakes.” Even the Nazis did it.

In that light, what my ancestors did was just more of the same, as they marveled at the “providence” of getting nearly free land. My wife has Spanish ancestry that goes back to New Mexico in the 1500s. I have had to hear repeatedly at family gatherings about how the Spanish beat the English to North America, as if it was some great honor and claim to legitimacy. I have seen this a lot by white people in the USA, as they talk about how long they have been here (nearly a century!), as if it bolsters their claim to living here, as they live alongside Indians whose ancestors lived here for over 10,000 years, and who watch whites live on their stolen land, boasting of how long they lived here.

My Frazier ancestors made it to Kansas in 1879, once again mere years after the Indians had been eradicated. I have visited the localities in Kansas where my grandfather was born and raised. I will deal with my grandfather in the next post, but this one will cover his Kansas ancestors. I visited the cemeteries where dozens of them are buried. The plot of the first Fraziers in Kansas tells a stark tale. I am inserting a picture of my grandfather’s last visit to that plot in 1994, in glorious May in Kansas.

The information on that cemetery is here. Cyrus, who died in 1893, was the original family migrant to Kansas, and he came with his sons Francis, Samuel, and Elmer. Elmer was born in Iowa in 1864, so it looks like there was at least one other migration of my ancestors, about a generation after the Indians had been removed, as usual. Elmer walked out of his front door and was surprised by a tornado, which killed him at age 31. Samuel had a son named Elmer, with the identical middle name as his uncle Elmer: Ellsworth, which is also my brother’s middle name. That Elmer was my grandfather’s father. Elmer was the eldest of 11 children, two of whom died as teenagers, while one lived to be 101. Francis was the father of the Cyrus in the family plot who died at age two (in 1879, and he was born in Ohio) as well as Grace, who also died at age two (in 1885, born in Iowa, as there seems to have been family movement back and forth between Iowa and Kansas).

The other cemeteries that I visited in the area had graves of other relatives who died as children and infants, including the identical twin of my grandfather, who died as an infant. Another relative died of an injury suffered while horsing around with his siblings while their parents were gone, and another died at about age five when he ran into a room and fell into a pan of hot water used for plucking chickens. Those were just the ones that I heard about. I am sure that there were others.

That original family cemetery was for Quakers. The tale told by those graves was no anomaly, and a nearby plot was even more memorable to me, as the gravestones of the Doane family told a typical tale of the day. The patriarch was Clayton, and his wife was Lauretta. They were both born in the early 1880s in Kansas, soon after their parents migrated there, Clayton’s from Pennsylvania. Clayton’s father died when he was 17, and at age 23, Clayton married Lauretta, when she was 21. Like my grandparents did, they had six children. As the graves showed, Lauretta gave birth to Inez in 1909. Inez died at age four. A decade after Inez died, Lauretta, at age 39, gave birth to Clayton, Jr., who was the last of her six children. Lauretta died the next day, obviously from birth complications. Clayton, Jr., died in 1945 in Belgium, fighting the Nazis. The other four children of Clayton and Lauretta lived into their 60s and 80s. Clayton the patriarch lived to be 87, outliving his wife by nearly 45 years.

While it was a far cry from the two-thirds of Londoner children who died before age five in the previous century, dying young was very common in those homesteader days on the plains, and it gives a hint of the brutality of the times, which comes next.