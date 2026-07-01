The video of this post is here.

As previously discussed, my father’s family moved to Bellingham, Washington, in late 1935, and my father was born the next spring, underweight and with rickets, as his mother was likely poorly nourished, if not starving. They initially lived on a farm in nearby Ferndale. My father never got more than 10 miles from where he was born until he was 16. My grandfather, Rees, walked the streets of Bellingham, looking for work. My father paid for all the clothing that he wore from age six onward. He raised rabbits for their meat and fur, but he eventually could not do that to animals any longer and stopped that practice.

I have discussed the brutality of the past, and one of its manifestations was how Rees treated my father. Rees broke my father’s skull with his beatings. Beating one’s children was normal for the times. I discussed my family’s Quaker past. In general, Quakers did not beat their children, were early Abolitionists, and were pacifists. But by the 20th century, that had waned among many Quaker descendants. Smedley Butler had a Quaker heritage, and when World War II began, Rees enlisted at age 35 and became a Seabee. He had five children with a sixth on the way, and his wife had to sign a release to let him serve. Here is a picture of him on leave in 1943, before being shipped out to the South Pacific, with his youngest child, who died last year.

Rees was in the Solomon Islands and Guadalcanal, and nearly died a few times. Like all soldiers who have actually been in combat, Rees rarely talked about his wartime experiences. When I lived with him, he said that black American soldiers were treated like the lowest caste, and that fellow soldiers adorned their quarters with Japanese skulls and other “memorabilia.” Several years later, I read the works of Paul Fussell and Eugene Sledge, early in my days of study, and gained a greater appreciation of what Rees lived through. He came back from the war an emotional wreck. My college roommate Robert’s father was also in the South Pacific, while my wife’s father flew “The Hump” over the Himalayas. Both men were lucky to survive the war. My father-in-law’s entire crew died except for him. He got a head injury when his plane nearly crashed (which I discuss in the accompanying video), so he was not on the fatal mission a couple of weeks later. My other grandfather should not have survived World War I, which I will discuss in a future post. All of those men returned home as either emotional or physical cripples, including my father, who was in Korea in the 1950s.

When Rees returned from the war, he lived in Alaska for years, as that was where the jobs were. My father generally enjoyed life when Rees was not around. By age 16, my father paid rent to his father. Part of the family lore of the days in World War II was that a dime was lost. They turned the family farm upside down to try finding that dime. Its loss meant that the family went without something that month.

When I visited Washington every year as a child, coming up from California, the people there exemplified “lily white,” as everybody was so pale, and there were very few non-whites there. Not only did my father never get more than ten miles from where he was born until he was 16, he did not see his first black man until he was 16. He was a train passenger who stretched his legs at the train station during a stop.

Until the rise of companies such as Microsoft and Amazon, the Seattle area was lily white, and I didn’t think too much about it, figuring that blacks found the Pacific Northwest too cold. Only in recent years did I discover that racism was a big reason for that lily whiteness. As I mentioned earlier, Washington was about the least genocidal of the states that were “settled” by whites, but one reason why I did not see non-whites was because they were run out of the state long ago. In 1907, race riots, mainly against immigrants from India, swept Washington. A decade later, there was a shootout in nearby Everett over unionizing the workers. There is a monument in Bellingham to commemorate the 1907 race riot. No wonder my father never saw a black man until he was 16.

Once I looked into it, it turned out that that racism may not have played that big a part of why Seattle seemed lily white when I was young. Seattle was relatively progressive for the times, although certainly not a black paradise, and I did not live where Seattle’s blacks did. They did kind of live in a ghetto, which is the poor part of Seattle today that I avoid. But that historic racism is still largely buried in the popular culture. My uncle who introduced me to hiking told me that in the nearby mountains is a place called China Cliff. Chinese immigrants built a lot of the Western USA’s railroads in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, and my uncle said that China Cliff was where hundreds of coolies that built railroads were killed because killing them was cheaper than paying them, so they were pushed off of a cliff. While there is plenty to be found on the Chinese in the Pacific Northwest, including mass murders, I still have never seen any mention of China Cliff and I don’t know where it is.

In his senior year of high school, my father scored the highest score on the state math test in Western Washington, and he was offered a full-ride scholarship to the University of Washington. Back then, a man did not reach legal emancipation until age 21, and my grandfather inflicted his last act of petty tyranny on my father. He forbade my father to accept that scholarship, as the local college was good enough for my father. While Rees could prevent my father from attending the University of Washington, what he could not prevent my father from doing was joining the Marine Corps, and that was how my father escaped home. My mother was in the process of flunking out of the local college and had been casually dating my father (they first met when my father was six, as she was his older sister’s classmate, and my father worked in my mother’s family store as a teenager), and my mother essentially ran away with him to California. Late in her life, long after her divorce from my father, my mother admitted that my father was such an emotional wreck when he came back from Korea that she should have ended the marriage then, but they moved to Seattle, as my father was finally able to attend the University of Washington, and they had me in their first year in Seattle.

In the Seabees, Rees painted (his rank was “First Class Painter”). In the 1950s, he became the president of Seattle’s painter’s union and moved to Queen Anne Hill in Seattle, where some of my earliest memories are from.