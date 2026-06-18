The video of this post is here.

A good comment by a reader inspired this post. This is a good point in this narrative to address the issue. In 1979, Brian O’Leary was sipping his sherry at Princeton, while smugly agreeing with his colleagues, several of whom had won Nobel Prizes, that any and all accounts of the paranormal were mistaken, fraudulent, etc. That same year, however, Brian had his first paranormal experience, and he realized that his ridiculing colleagues had no idea what they were talking about. That happened five years after I had the same experience while performing the same exercise. We were both ruined as mainstream scientists by those events. We could no longer drink the Kool-Aid of materialism. Materialism is a religion that is erected on a false foundation.

The day that I met Brian, I took him to give a speech on the need for a new science, which would be liberated from materialism and other limitations. In Noam Chomsky’s political-coming-out essay, he wrote that intellectuals had a responsibility to call out the ruling class’s deceptions. Noam argued that Ed Herman’s Propaganda Model was only a special case of the constraints that all intellectuals in capitalist societies are subjected to. Noam is a kind of anarchist, which comes with its own ideological baggage, which I will deal with some in this post.

Lawrence Keeley’s War Before Civilization was a watershed work, published in 1996. When Keeley was an anthropology student in the 1960s, he exhumed skeletons along San Francisco Bay. Many burials were of people who had obviously been killed, but the dogma of the time was that ancient humans were all peaceful. Keeley’s bachelor’s thesis was about how Mesoamerican civilizations in the millennia preceding the Spanish conquest were all peaceful. A generation later, Keeley realized how wrong he was, and how wrong anthropology was in general. When Keeley found obviously defensive Neolithic fortifications in Europe and made a proposal to study them further, he was denied a grant because such an idea flew in the face of the day’s dogma. In his book’s preface, Keeley described his own long journey, to finally accept what his eyes told him (his awakening). All of anthropology had that problem, that dogma was not generally overturned until the 21st century, but there are still battles in academia over it.

I have read that the general “Rousseauian” stance of anthropology, with its “peaceful savage” dogma, was a reaction to the prodigious violence of the World Wars. There was a yearning for a more peaceful time, so the fantasy was concocted that the human journey was peaceful until the rise of civilization (or farming). Postmodernism was born from the same traumas, and it rejected science altogether, and has led to abominations such as the trans craze, as children are sterilized in the name of ideology and women have their safe spaces invaded by men who call themselves women.

My previous two posts were on the lives of hunter-gatherers and pre-civilized farmers. My posts rely on the state-of-the-art science on those issues. To this day, there are scientists who deny that humans had a violent past or that they drove megafauna to extinction. I see both instances as where ideology trumped reality, but both positions are finally waning, in light of the evidence, or really, just taking off the ideological blinders.

Theories are ideologies, in that they are a set of ideas about the nature of our reality, and theories are ideally tested against the evidence. As Einstein said, every theory dies at the hands of a new fact. Einstein expected that his relativity theories would one day become obsolete, but that the best parts of his theories would survive in the new ones.

I know for a fact that antigravity and free-energy technologies are on the planet and older than I am, but almost no scientist can be engaged on that topic, as they almost always react in denial and fear when the topic is broached. Their most common dismissals are to cite the “laws of physics” to deny free energy’s possibility, and to dismiss evidence of organized suppression as a “conspiracy theory.” As Brian said, there are no “laws” of physics, but just theories. To even use “law” is to invoke religion. When my friend witnessed antigravity technology, the so-called “law of gravity” became something else: an incomplete theory. As Bucky Fuller said, scientists are deeply naïve, in their soft academic berths, sipping their sherry.

I believe in the ideal of science, like I believe in the ideal of a free press, but in the real world, those ideals have never come close to being realized. Ed wrote about the misuse of scientific findings for propaganda purposes, but Ed never wrote about the corruption of the scientific process itself. I tried to introduce Ed to Brian several times, but Ed was not interested.

Noam called himself a kind of anarchist, in which authority always has to justify itself. The Propaganda Model is really a conflict-of-interest model, but Noam seemed oblivious to conflicts of interest in science. I was not too surprised when he advocated that those who refused to submit to COVID vaccination become pariahs. Noam could not seem to fathom the corruption of biomedical science, which even the defenders of science call its flimsiest and most corrupt branch. One of my college roommates was crippled by the COVID vaccine, the other surviving one was likely killed by it, while the other one was killed by his cancer treatment.

Noam has likely blurbed hundreds of books, and two are relevant to this post. One was when he blurbed War, Peace, and Human Nature, which was edited by Douglas Fry, who has been the leading “peacenik” anthropologist for many years. Fry’s work does not fare well in Azar Gat’s work, or in this book, which is the best that I have seen on the subject. Fry was of that school that Keeley was first immersed in: ancient peoples were all peaceful. That school has largely collapsed, with Fry and friends as holdouts.

Noam also blurbed The Dawn of Everything, written by anarchists, one of whom was a disciple of Marshall Sahlins, whose book on hunter-gatherers inspired this post. Sahlins argued in the 1960s that hunter-gatherers were affluent, because most of their days were spent in leisure. I replied to it here. No society in which half of its children died can be called affluent, particularly when maybe half of those deaths were inflicted by the parents, as they could not afford to care for the children. That is not affluence. Sahlins was part of the 1960s ferment, and his book was a kind of counter-culture critique of modern society. For all of the failings of our societies, and they are many, that does not make hunter-gatherers affluent or something to emulate.

I was kind of dismayed when the authors of The Dawn of Everything (the primary author was a pupil of Sahlins) compared the Pacific Northwest (“PNW”) culture, with its slavery, to California’s natives, who didn’t have it, and attributed it to the sensibilities of Californian natives. Slavery only made sense in sedentary populations, and California’s natives never had the thousands of years of reliable salmon runs to base their economy on, to become sedentary like the PNW culture did. Slavery naturally followed from there.

I have studied the Californian natives quite a bit. The Chumash had an acorn economy at times, so that they could be relatively sedentary, but they had times of famine with the usual violence. But when the Spanish encountered them, they were matrilocal (Keith Otterbein’s “Type B” societies) and relatively peaceful.

Gat’s magnum opus I thought was very good in taking on the “killer ape” and “peaceful savage” hypotheses, which have been opposing camps. Humans are not hardwired for peace or war, warfare is also not something that humans only learned with the rise of farming and civilization. Peace and war are outcomes of decisions that humans make (as well as chimps, etc.), depending on their circumstances. Gat stated is as succinctly as I have seen: the biological compulsion to survive and reproduce in a world of scarcity is the root of all violence. Eliminate scarcity, and we eliminate the root of violence.

Einstein said that our theories can determine what we observe, and it is important to never get too attached to our points of view, especially when they are not built on experience, but what we were taught. I was taught a bunch of bunk while growing up.

I have seen this schism between ideology and reality for most of my life. My Epochal framework is a structural framework to help explain how human societies operated over the human journey and why. In each succeeding Epoch, human energy capture and surplus energy increased, and that made those societies more humane, because they could afford to be. On an individual basis, violence has declined over the Epochs. If I was born 10,000 years ago, my odds of dying violently were maybe 50%, from either my parents or assailants. Today, almost nobody from my social class is ever subjected to violence, even though I live in the most violent industrial nation (1). The human past was prodigiously violent, and our lives are far less so today, because of the benefits of industrial life that rides on the energy of fossil fuels.

In summary, the study of the human past has been hampered by ideological baggage, which is slowly being shed. Laying aside our conditioning to honestly look at today’s world, its past, and potential future, is very hard to do, for everybody. But it is not only the key to my understanding of our world and its past, but also how it can be, and soon, if enough of us can shed that baggage.