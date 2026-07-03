Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

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includeMeOut
6h

We will either take our place as conscious citizens of the wider cosmos or end up as a smudge (admittedly a rather large smudge) in the fossil record.

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