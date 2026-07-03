The video of this post is here.

This is the last post in my series of my family’s history and how my studies impacted my view of it. I go back to the beginning of life on Earth and the twin compulsions that all life on Earth obeys: survive and reproduce. As Azar Gat succinctly stated, meeting those imperatives in a world of scarcity is the root of all violence. Life’s greatest innovations in biochemistry came from microbes long before complex life appeared on Earth. Those advances resulted in the situation in which our bodies consume energy 100,000 times as fast as the Sun produces it, pound for pound. Life is an energy game above all else.

I then sketched the eon of complex life and the evolutionary journey to the rise of behaviorally modern humans. Many human behaviors have their roots in that journey. Humans are different than chimps more in degree than in kind: we are apes. Chimps are hundreds of times more aggressive and violent than humans are, but when some chimps found themselves isolated in a region of relative abundance, they formed the most peaceful ape societies in Africa and even became a new species.

When humans became behaviorally modern, it was not long afterward that they conquered Earth, while driving all other human species and the world’s easy meat to extinction. Bill Ryan asked about hunter-gatherer lives, and I covered them in some detail. Life was hard for hunter-gatherers. The men were “hyper-masculine” brutes that would have easily prevailed against any human today in hand-to-hand combat. About a quarter of hunter-gatherer men died violently, and that was only for the quarter that survived childhood, and their chances of being killed by their parents, who could not afford to feed them, were high, although girls generally had a higher risk of that, especially in cultures that predominantly hunted instead of gathered. Their lives were very rough, so much so that comfortable Westerners can barely imagine them.

I then summarized the lives of early farmers. In ways they were better than those of hunter-gatherers, who never had a chance when farmers arrived, at least in the beginning, but the honeymoon soon ended and agrarian life became one of drudgery, but with many times more mouths to feed. Chimps kill each other over territory, and the human journey has been a constant battle over territory (and its resultant resources), as well as a battle over women, as those compulsions to survive and reproduce continually guided human actions.

Another reader made a good comment on the “original affluent society” trope from the 1960s to describe hunter-gatherers, and I made a post on the friction between ideology and reality in academia. Hunter-gatherers were far from affluent. Any society that kills its children because it can’t afford to feed them can’t be called affluent in any meaningful way. There were related conceits in academia for many years, which are finally waning in light of the evidence: the human journey was peaceful until the rise of farming and/or civilization, and humans did not cause the megafauna extinctions or the extinction of all other human species. Those are understandable stances, as those academic defended their in-group: humanity. While those fantasies might have made academics feel better about themselves, they did a disservice to understanding the human journey. We have come a long way, in many ways, and Westerners can barely fathom how rough life was before the Industrial Revolution.

I then discussed the rise of civilization, which brought new blessings and evils to humanity, but it set humanity on a trajectory to the Industrial Revolution, which happened in the West, so I sketched the rise of the West, beginning with Ancient Greece and Rome. After Rome’s fall, I surveyed medieval Europe and its rise to global conquest and industrialization. That was also when I began to bring in my family history, which traced my European roots to the migrations of my family to what became the USA. I covered the rise of Europe to the Scientific and Industrial Revolutions, which were related.

I then came to the invasion of the Americas by Europe and the participation of my ancestors. After coming to Pennsylvania in the 1730s, my father’s side of the family migrated to Kansas in 1879, as they kept following in the wake of the dispossession of Indians, to get that cheap land. I then discussed my grandfather’s life. The Dust Bowl drove my grandfather and much of his family from Kansas, and they soon ended up in Bellingham, Washington. Other than my father, his family never left Washington. I then tried to put the journey of my father’s family into perspective. I then described the shorter journey of my mother’s side of the family to Bellingham from Scandinavia.

That journey took 15 posts to outline, and most of that journey applies to any family on Earth. There are no more pure hunter-gatherer or agrarian societies, as the Industrial Revolution has touched the lives of all humans on Earth.

During my studies, which began in 1989, after my preposterous journey radicalized me, I eventually divided the human journey into four Epochs, and we are on the brink of the Fifth, if we don’t make Earth uninhabitable before then. Each Epoch was founded on its energy practices, and humans have been tapping the energy source that the Fifth Epoch will be based on for longer than I have been alive. The technologies that tap that energy source have been sequestered from public awareness and use by history’s greatest cover-up, for reasons of Earthly power. I am trying to change that, which is what my work is all about. The arrival of those technologies for public use will be the biggest event in the human journey.

While the long journey that led to my life today was grim at times (most of the time, compared to today’s world), it resulted in me. That history is why I am here. It is foolish to stand in judgment of it, but it is OK to want to make life better for everybody and be glad that the worst may be behind us, and those sentiments have guided me from the cradle.

As I have written, donning mystical lenses to view it through is appropriate. I have been doing that since my first paranormal experiences more than 50 years ago. There is plenty of scientific evidence of the paranormal, and I became quite the student of spirituality, which helps inform my perspective today.

Shakespeare’s statement, that hell has been vacated and its denizens all live here, is not far from the truth, as I understand it. It is part of the challenge of being on the planet at this time, as we live through the reign of the psychopaths. But those going to their hellish heavens are a small fraction of humanity, on the order of a few percent. The vast majority of humanity is in what has been called the “waking sleep,” as their souls are here to grow through the fires of painful karma. It is not the only way to grow souls, as we can learn to grow through joy. If there is an underlying theme to my work, it is that. Those hellish and heavenly future Earths that Michael Roads visited represent futures that some of us will choose by our thoughts and actions. I know highly accomplished psychonauts who have taken similar journeys, so I do not regard Roads’s reporting as fiction, but futures that await at least some of us. We will determine what our futures are, as hard as that might be to believe when we are mired in Earthly life.

So, will it be the Fifth Epoch, the Sixth Mass Extinction, or a world in which George Bush the Eighth wages war against Eastasia? That is up to each of us to decide. Bucky Fuller called it the choice of Utopia or Oblivion. I seek those who want to help the Fifth Epoch arrive, and I know who I am looking for. There are not many of them on Earth today, but it won’t take many, either.