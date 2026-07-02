The video of this post is here.

This post will be on my mother’s family. I don’t know its history as well as my father’s side, but it all came from Scandinavia. I have been told that my heritage from my mother is three-eighths Norwegian and one-eighth Swedish. That is consistent with my first DNA reading and especially the second. Scandinavia was under ice 20,000 years ago. When the ice sheets receded, hunter-gatherers moved in as soon as they could. There is no evidence that Neanderthals ever made it to Scandinavia, although the ice sheets seem to have scoured away any evidence. My guess is that Neanderthals lived there when they could.

White skin and blue eyes seem to be relatively recent evolutionary innovations, probably related, and white skin is related to adapting to less sunshine in northern latitudes, so that enough ultraviolet light makes it through to power the production of vitamin D. Like everywhere else in Europe, the region was the site of numerous migrations and invasions, and very rough lives. Life in and around the Arctic was always highly challenging, with short growing seasons, and ancient Arctic peoples were always primarily dependent on hunting and fishing. Some of the most brutal hunter-gatherer stories that I have heard came from Arctic societies, in which societies were wiped out and any strange man was killed on sight, as the likely accurate assumption was that he was there to steal a woman.

As I mentioned earlier, the Viking invasions were a bloody affair. Family lore has it that I am descended from one of the many illegitimate children of a king of Norway, as such elites generally took advantage of as many reproductive opportunities as they could.

Because of my studies of the New World’s invasion by Europe, I studied the Norse migrations across the Atlantic. I seem to have some Icelandic DNA, and long ago I was somewhat fascinated by the Greenland settlements. They were established during the Medieval Warm Period and they ended during the Little Ice Age. Abandonment is the primary explanation today for their end, and those “settlers” were not on friendly terms with the Inuit. The legendary Leif Erickson was the first recorded European to North America, and a subsequent voyage to North America a millennium ago killed the first Indians that they met. Hostile Indians likely ended the Norse settlement of North America.

I don’t know how much my ancestors may have participated in the Viking invasions. The region where my DNA came from seems to make it likely, as Vikings hailed from the fjords.

The rise of England meant the deforestation of Scandinavia, partly for mast wood for England’s sailing ships. By the late 1600s, Scandinavia stopped selling large trees to England, mainly because they had few large trees left. Then England turned to New England for its mast wood, and New England was completely deforested by the American Revolution. By 1850, Sweden was deforested and starving, which spurred a migration wave to North America. I do not know which wave my Swedish ancestors came in, but I will guess the late 1800s.

My mother’s father was born in Minnesota in 1891 to Norwegian parents. There was a standard Scandinavian migration route in North America. The earliest migrants to temperate North America and the early USA generally came from the British Isles and Germany. After about 1840, Scandinavians began coming, and by that time, the “frontier” of cheap lands had moved to today’s Great Lakes region. Wayne (AKA Mr. Professor) and his wife were born and raised in North Dakota, of Norwegian heritage. When I went to Wayne’s funeral, I met his relatives, and some grew up speaking Norwegian as their mother tongue. The Great Lakes region has a resemblance to Scandinavia, and the Pacific Northwest even more so, which is why so many Scandinavians migrated to the Pacific Northwest and the dominated the early fishing industry. My mother took me to the Ballard docks in Seattle as an infant, and the Swedish fishermen exclaimed over the “little Svede” in the stroller. My father fondly called me a “squarehead” for my entire childhood.

Bellingham was another fishing town, where my mother’s mother was born in 1905 and spent her entire life there. My grandfather moved there when young. As is common with Scandinavians, my grandparents were distant cousins. So, my mother’s side had less history than my father’s side in North America, which is partly why I don’t know that heritage as well. But with the wonders of the Internet, I just discovered that my grandmother’s maternal grandmother was also born in Norway’s fjord country (maybe why my grandparents were distant cousins), while my grandmother’s father was born in Minnesota in 1878, and his father was born in Sweden in 1839. All of them died in Bellingham, where I have many relatives. So, my grandfather was a first generation American and my grandmother was second generation.

My grandmother graduated from the nearby college in the 1920s, owned a store, and ran her Lutheran church for 50 years. She ran the family, too, as her sisters also generally did. It was the closest that I saw to a matriarchy.

My grandfather was in World War I in the trenches. He survived a mustard gas attack but nearly died from the influenza pandemic, which I discuss more in the accompanying video. My wife’s great grandmother died in that pandemic. My grandfather stayed at home and raised his daughters while his wife ran the store. They were prosperous for their time. They bought land cheaply during the Great Depression, but my grandmother also kept some families alive with free food from her store.

They built a house on the hill overlooking south Bellingham when my mother was one year old, and my grandparents owned it to their deaths. My mother was born in 1934 with a hole in her heart’s septum, and she was not expected to live to adulthood. Both of my parents should not have survived childhood. My mother was the firstborn, and a few years later, my grandmother gave birth to twins, but they were stillborn. The next daughter was born with a club foot, nine years after my mother, and the last daughter was born 12 years after my mother, and she had anemia. My grandmother was the only fully healthy member of the family, and her relationship with my mother was never close. I heard that it was because my mother was not expected to live.

My mother’s home was initially heated with coal, Bellingham hosted a pulp mill, and during her childhood, the smoke was so bad at times that to go outdoors meant stinging eyes and coughing.

My mother was classmates with my father’s older sister, and my mother and father first met when he was six, when my mother came over to play. My father eventually worked at my grandmother’s store when his family moved into Bellingham from the farm in Ferndale. My father’s IQ is likely around 180, while my mother’s was about half that. That kind of disparity is rarely seen in the USA today and was born of Bellingham’s relative isolation. My parents’ match resulted in children with either genius-level or low IQs (about Forrest Gump level). I am only the middle child, IQ-wise. I was too close to it while growing up how to realize how strange my family’s “intelligence” dynamics were.

When my father’s father essentially drove my father into joining the Marines, my mother ran off with him to California and got married. My father was soon shipped off to the Korean War and came back an emotional wreck. But they moved back to Seattle after his discharge and they had me during my father’s first year at the University of Washington.

I will make a final post that summarizes this series, which will include reflections on my heritage.