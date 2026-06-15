Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

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includeMeOut
10h

Do you think Homo sapiens violently eliminated other human species or did they simply outbreed them? Are not there traces of Neanderthal DNA in modern humans which might indicate this as a possibility?

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