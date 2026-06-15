The video of this post is here.

As I finished my previous post, we all ride on the shoulders of microbes. Complex cells may be over two billion years old, but it would be another billion years until sexual reproduction appeared, and several hundred million years after that before recognizable animals appeared. Microbes began eating each other perhaps nearly three billion years ago, although it could be as recent as one billion years ago, given how sketchy the evidence is. By the end of the Ediacaran Period, in which arguably the first animals lived, predation was an established lifestyle. Then came the Cambrian Explosion and the first complex, modern-looking ecosystems, and it became an arms race between predator and prey, which lasts to this day. Virtually all animal body plans (called phyla) were established in the Cambrian, including vertebrates, which led to us. The first vertebrates were fish, and the Devonian Period has been called the Golden Age of Fishes. Near the end of the Devonian, during one of the five major mass extinctions, some lobe-finned fish began migrating to land, likely to seek refuge, as they lost out to ray-finned fish in the ocean.

Those migrants did well and evolved into amphibians. The first forests buried so much carbon that they brought on another ice age. Cold times are dry times on Earth, and some trees evolved to reproduce with seeds instead of spores (which need water, for the sperm to swim to the egg), and some descendants of those migrating fish evolved to lay eggs that did not need to be laid in water. It is common to call all of those egg layers on land reptiles, but there were two distinct lineages; one led to dinosaurs (diapsids) and the other led to mammals (synapsids).

From the beginning of life on Earth, any species that could not survive and reproduce went extinct. More than 99% of all species that ever lived have gone extinct. We all have our moment in the Sun. Sometimes, animal types could live in an ecological niche for hundreds of millions of years, such as coelacanths, which surprised scientists in the 20th century, who thought that they had been extinct when dinosaurs did. Coelacanths have been around for more than 400 million years.

I read all of the paleontology books in my grade school library by age 10 or so, and I vividly recall reading about my beloved trilobites. After nearly 200 million years of existence, they went extinct in the greatest extinction of all so far.

Social animals are social because sociality enhances the survival and reproductive prospects for its members. Sexual reproduction had to have conferred advantages over asexual reproduction to have become the primary mode of reproduction for plants, animals, and fungi, which are the three main branches of complex life. One reason why sexual reproduction is thought to have thrived is that it sped up evolution. It generally takes two to reproduce sexually, especially with animals, and the hunt for mates characterizes sexual reproduction.

As a child, I played with plastic animals, including dinosaurs, wooly mammoths, and one memorable toy had a big sail on its back. I now know that it was part of the lineage that led to mammals. Scientists think that that big sail was an example of what is called display. Display is a way to signal to potential mates the displayer’s reproductive fitness, which means producing viable offspring. When men flaunt their wealth or power and women flaunt their appearances, those are forms of display.

The eon of complex life is punctuated with mass extinctions. The earliest ones were all in the ocean and caused by anoxic (low oxygen) conditions, while the more recent ones were usually caused by volcanism. In the wake of mass extinctions, previously marginal species could find themselves in their golden ages, with their competition eliminated. We currently live in the golden age of mammals, after a bolide event wiped out most archosaurs (which includes dinosaurs).

Birds are dinosaurs, and the only surviving ones. There is evidence that at least some dinosaurs brooded their eggs in nurseries and that Triceratops really battled Tyrannosaurus Rex, which may have hunted in packs as they attacked herds of herbivorous dinosaurs, in a gigantic analog of what happens on the African savanna today. In dinosaur times, some plants evolved to feed animals instead of defend against them, and flowering plants appeared, which is the greatest symbiosis between plants and animals.

Many bird behaviors are likely inherited from their dinosaur lineage. The same goes for mammals and humans. Many human behaviors can be seen in primates, particularly the great apes, and especially chimpanzees. Chimps engage in constant political maneuvering as they vie for status. Status means better odds of survival and reproduction. Chimps engage in the same dance that humans do, of vying for status while maintaining societal cohesion.

But chimp societies are hundreds of times as violent and aggressive as the most violent human societies, they engage in warfare that is eerily similar to human warfare, with surprise raids, rearguard attacks, hilltop surveillance, and genocide of neighboring societies, while taking the fertile females and territory of the vanquished. Hunter-gatherer societies did the same thing, just with better weapons. I doubt that the evolutionary path between our common ancestor with chimps and humans was peaceful. As Azar Gat stated, the biological compulsion to survive and reproduce in a world of scarcity is the root of all violence.

Jane Goodall was the first to witness a chimp genocide, which she may have precipitated by using bananas as chimp bait, so that she could observe them. What was also distressing was that the vanquished neighbors had originally been part of the conqueror society. “Friends” became expendable in the quest for territory and fertile females. Up to half of all adult chimp males die violently.

An exception to chimp violence is bonobos, who were chimps who became isolated south of the Congo River, with no gorilla competitors, and they radically changed their social organization in their relative plenty. Females dominate bonobo societies, and they are uniquely peaceful among African apes.

The bloody struggle for survival and reproduction simply continued as apes evolved into humans. There seem to have been multiple instances of apes becoming bipedal. The first indisputably bipedal apes began making stone tools, and giant tortoises soon began to go extinct. Species being driven to extinction when another species gained the upper hand had likely happened countless times in the journey of life on Earth.

Bipedal apes with those tools had runaway brain growth, Homo erectus appeared more than a million years later, they became apex predators, and Africa’s megafauna began going extinct. Homo erecti used their superiority of violence to kill all the meat that they could. I doubt that anything else should have been expected. Homo erectus’s hunting tools and tactics could also be used on each other. Those hunting weapons would have worked great on competing humans.

There was a longstanding dogma in anthropology that humans were peaceful before the rise of farming and civilization, but it has been largely overturned by the evidence. There has been a similar attempt in academia to deny that humans caused the megafauna extinctions. That position has also largely collapsed in light of the evidence. I see both of those humanity-absolving stances as part of what I call the “Anything but Homo Sapiens“ hypothesis. Those scientists were just defending their in-group: humanity. I believe that that stance has done a disservice in understanding our past. The human past is not pretty, but holding to peaceful and harmonious fantasies, in defiance of the evidence, is delusional.

When humans became behaviorally modern, likely in Africa less than 100,000 years ago, they became the most capable colonizer of Earth ever. By about 60,000 years ago, they left Africa and conquered Earth over the next 50,000 years. That expansion drove all other human species, as well as all of Earth’s easy meat, to extinction. I doubt that there was much awareness amongst Homo sapiens of what that process led to. The men who led that conquest were “hyper-masculine” brutes that could have likely easily defeated any human today in hand-to-hand combat, similar to how any adult chimp can easily kill any adult human. About a quarter of hunter-gatherer men died violently.

It all makes eminent sense, but it would be a useless exercise in moralizing to judge those behaviors. It has been argued that those men might often be called psychopaths today, and that when they became too threatening to their societies, they were banished or killed. That practice has been argued to have reduced sociopathic genes from the human genome, and humans began to become moral.

When I look back at that ancient past, I try to see it as animals and people just trying to survive and reproduce. If I had been alive then, I would have been one of those brutes. It is OK to be glad that those days are behind us, but they also led to us. It is part of our heritage.