I have long presented the qualities in the people that I seek, and number one with a bullet is where their hearts are. Everything else is a distant second. I also cannot help people awaken past their indoctrination and conditioning – that can only come through experience. My shorthand for the people that I seek has long been disillusioned idealists. They are the people who journeyed to Oz, peeked behind the curtain, and realized what a big, fraudulent show it all was. That can happen in all walks of life.

Brian O’Leary thought that the only people who could really form the ballast for a successful free-energy effort were spiritualists, AKA “consciousness researchers” and “new scientists.” He was likely right. Any spiritualist worthy of the moniker knows that love is the power of creation. Love is the greatest energy of all, even the only one, and everybody with my highest respect in the free-energy field knew that. The highest message ever given to humanity is that we are all one, as exemplified by Jesus’s advice to love the enemy. One of my favorite channeled sources, however, remarked that Jesus admitted that physical reality was the cruelest and roughest part of Creation. Who disagrees with that?

I have long written about the near-death experience, I have read all of these accounts over the past generation, and I read the latest one yesterday, which was quite a read that makes it very clear how comparatively dense and cruel physical reality is. Whoever set up this game has some explaining to do. But whatever was going in the Creator’s mind when physical reality was dreamed up, it is also clear that we all come from the godhead and are on our journeys to return there, once our adventures are completed. Physical reality is just a stop on the journey, if its hardest part.

Like it or not, we all asked to be here, paid the price of admission of losing our awareness and memories, and we are building it back from the ground-up, so to speak. Apparently, such an agonizing task helps our souls learn lessons that cannot be learned anyplace else in Creation. In the end, we are all creators and the authors of our journeys. In this cage match on Earth, we can decide to help or hurt each other. That is the name of the game here, and some of us have made self-service a science. They are also called psychopaths, sociopaths, and the like, and the ranks of the global elite are filled with them, as they control the world economy and hence, humanity. And humanity obliges them, like sheep to the slaughter. I have repeatedly watched people embrace certain death over questioning their indoctrination and conditioning. I saw my college roommate do that just last year, and he was likely killed by the COVID vaccine.

When I met Dennis Lee, his company was in the midst of being wiped out by my natal state’s power structure, as putting the world’s best heating system on people’s homes for free was too threatening to their profits and power. The attacks came from all directions. It was the beginning of the steep part of my life’s learning curve. I eventually learned that the global elite were involved with wiping out our Seattle company, as well as lower-tier players such as the Rockefellers, and the Rothschilds eventually joined the party. While those revelations were enlightening, what shocked me was how everybody else played along, including my boss, who helped engineer the theft of Dennis’s company. But my first big moment of awakening was watching the employees cheer that theft. I was in for many more shocks in the next few years.

I watched the media lie about Dennis since the day that I met him, and I eventually realized that the media can just make it up as it goes along. The media can’t “fact check” its way out of a paper bag. Several years later, I was introduced to the work of Noam Chomsky and Ed Herman, whose efforts helped explain what I saw.

The CIA offered Dennis $1 billion to fold our operation before they lowered the boom on us. What we encountered was capitalism on steroids. I went to business school, had record test scores, but I slowly became aware of that disconnect between my capitalist indoctrination and reality, and I eventually realized that my original profession was worthless.

Just this morning, I read an article by one of my favorite investigative journalists on the corruption of medical journals, which I have long written about. But it is corrupt, everywhere, in all nations, professions, and industries (even the NGOs are all corrupt). This is just what a world of scarcity and fear looks like. The global elite are not the root of our problems.

Conspiracists always blame elites for this situation, but that is a delusion. We all have a hand in this, which should be good news, because it means that we can all do something about it. Conspiracism ultimately reflects a tribal mentality, which seeks evildoers to punish. Conspiracists rarely take a good look in the mirror and accept their responsibility for this state of affairs, as they play the victim, but virtually everybody on Earth plays the victim. This is the basic crux of our journey on Earth. Are we creators or victims?

Brian stated that any effort to right humanity’s ship had to be focused on the goal, and the rest was just distraction. Brian’s stance reflected a creator’s mindset. But understanding that we are creators, not victims, is the most difficult lesson on Earth to learn, especially in our world of scarcity and fear. The pursuit of love and enlightenment is the only path forward that I can see. My message is currently incomprehensible to nearly all of humanity, and that is OK. There do not have to be very many people for a plan such as mine to succeed, but they have to be united by love, enlightenment, and a laser-like focus on the goal, which is helping manifest the biggest event in the human journey. I doubt that any other approach has a chance, and I have seen it all.

We are all creators, and it is high time to create something different. It is up to us.