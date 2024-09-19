I have made quite a few posts on what the arrival of the Fifth Epoch portends, largely on what will end. I do that to help people see what aspects of the human journey and condition are due to our economic scarcity. Understandably, almost everything is. In a world of scarcity, there are going to be winners and losers, violence and wars, exploitation and outrages. Bucky Fuller said that all previous “Utopias” were based on shared austerity. That has never worked and never will. But in a world of abundance, and energy abundance is the key to all abundance, what we call Utopia today will simply be the normal functioning of global society.

In the Fifth Epoch, our current notions of power – power over others – will disappear, as everybody will be empowered. All so-called political power is rooted in economic power, which is always rooted in energy. When everybody has access to energy, in ways and at levels that few can imagine today, then the idea of power over others will become nonsensical.

In coming posts, I will discuss not what will end in the Fifth Epoch, but what will begin. I have already scratched the surface of it at Substack, with a post on a new kind of human that will appear in the Fifth Epoch, among other posts. But there is so much more. That is the fun part for me, to describe what is right around the corner, if enough people can be found with the requisite integrity and sentience and who combine their efforts on the task at hand. Oh, what awaits humanity if such an effort is successful. I have written on this at length (1, 2, 3, 4) for many years, but there can never be too much of that.