I was reminded yesterday about how hard it is for people to understand what I am doing, even for people who have known me most of my life. In short, my work is about bringing abundant and harmlessly produced energy to humanity, which will usher in a new chapter of the human journey, of abundance and love instead of the scarcity and fear that have been humanity’s constant companions. It will also heal Earth and its ecosystems. It will be the biggest event in the human journey, and another term for it is the arrival of heaven on Earth. The technologies for that transition are on the planet and older than I am, but they have been subjected to history’s greatest act of organized suppression, which my fellow travelers and I discovered the hard way.

My odyssey began when I was 15 (arguably even at 12), and my fellow travelers and I have had experiences that few people on Earth can believe happened. We all eventually realized that there are few people on Earth like us, which is why this is the most difficult task on Earth. Few people care for anything beyond their immediate self-interest or their in-group’s welfare. This is common with all social animals. Anybody who has played on the high road for long knows this.

We are all indoctrinated and conditioned into the prevailing ideologies, which justify the status quo and particularly serve elite interests. Adhering to the prevailing ideologies promises survival. Few people are willing or able to think beyond that, which is why humanity is so easily herded, often to their deaths. There is a global elite that almost nobody on Earth encounters unless they do something that threatens the interests of those elites. Nothing is more threatening than those exotic technologies in the public’s hands, as it means the end of elites.

I have encountered many truly heroic people, and they all paid dearly for their heroism, often with shattered and shortened lives. There simply are not enough of them on Earth for the hero’s approach to work. There are many failed approaches to this, and I am trying something different. I call it building the choir, in which a relative handful comes to understand how our world really works (which requires a comprehensive perspective), not the official versions or the alternatives that are really about serving people’s delusions and their self-interest. I call what I am doing the love an enlightenment path to a healed planet and humanity. Time is short to avoid a global catastrophe, and I am an old man now. I seek the people who can help with this world-changing task, and I have been using the Internet to find them since the 1990s. I found some, but not very many so far. I will keep trying, and I will keep producing material that I hope is worthy of their interest, so that that public conversation can begin, to attract more like us. That can lead to developing free-energy technology and giving it to humanity. It really will not take very many people, and my goal is 5,000 of those “singers.” If that nucleus forms, the rest will be easy.

That is really all that I am doing. Here is the video version of this. Happy 2026.