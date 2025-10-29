This is an outline to support my video, which I posted here.

It is time to have a post on a topic that I have dealt with before at some length: What is the source of so-called free energy? It is a good question.

There are various kinds. A windmill or a solar panel captures so-called free energy, which is ultimately powered by the Sun’s fusion. But the free energy that I’m talking about is something else. I suspect that some so-called free-energy devices took advantage of the electric potential between the atmosphere and Earth’s surface. Tesla went after it, Moray may have, and I have heard of other “Earth battery” technologies.

But the free-energy source that I am most interested in it is currently unrecognized by orthodox science. Einstein’s protégé David Bohm hypothesized it. Jeane Manning collected dozens of names for this alleged energy source, and I use “zero-point field” (ZPF). Jeane calls it the background energy of the universe. Orthodoxy generally dismisses the ZPF as any kind of practical energy source. What I call Level 3 people are generally scientists and other so-called experts who usually cite the “laws of physics” in their dismissals. As Brian O’Leary liked to say, there are no laws of physics. We only have our theories. Even using the word “law” is a conceit that belongs more in organized religion than in science. When somebody witnesses anti-gravity technology, the so-called law of gravity becomes something else: an incomplete theory. The funny thing is that my friend who got that underground technology demonstration does not believe in zero-point energy, but I suspect that that is what he witnessed being tapped.

The bottom line of orthodoxy and energy is that orthodox scientists have no idea where the energy that comprises this universe came from, and they don’t even know what energy is. They can only describe what energy does. Even in orthodox circles it is suspected that dark matter and dark energy, which have never been observed, are just fudges to preserve Einstein’s relativity equations, along with the cosmological constant. That is similar to how a phantom planet was proposed to explain the aberration of Mercury’s orbit in Isaac Newton’s theories. Similarly, string theory has no empirical support for it, and it has been derided as fairy-tale physics. So, I regard all those cocksure dismissals of zero-point energy to be shaky at best, when orthodox scientists can’t even answer the most basic questions regarding energy.

The first time that I heard of such energy was in 1990, when my close friend described to me his visit with Sparky Sweet. Sparky’s papers have mind-bending concepts in them. Sparky observed that there is really no thing such as nothing. Even Einstein admitted that. Einstein realized that if space was bent by gravity in his general theory of relativity, something was bent in seemingly empty space, and he revived the concept of the ether that his special theory of relativity theoretically made obsolete. That could all be considered pretty theorizing, but Sparky’s device worked. Einstein knew that his theories would one day become obsolete, but that the best parts of his theories might survive in the new theories.

My friend who visited Sparky was an internationally known expert on electricity, and Sparky’s advice defied conventional concepts of electricity. I will never forget that awe in my friend’s voice as he described watching Sparky’s device go into overdrive, as ice formed on it. Sparky’s device was measured to output 1.5 million times as much energy as went into it. I think that it was tapping the ZPF.

There was a segment on Sparky in Steven Greer’s Lost Century movie. Sparky’s device also produced anti-gravity effects, and all of his equipment and papers were confiscated upon his suspicious death. As with Dennis Lee and his heat pump, Sparky thought that he would receive the tickertape parade after he mailed working prototypes to the leading energy institutions. The opposite happened, and Sparky was hounded to his death.

James Gilliland worked with a scientist named Max, who had a device like Sparky’s. The spooks came running, people died, James and Max realized that they were in over their heads, and they ceased their effort.

Mark Comings similarly stumbled into tapping the zero-point field through piezoelectrics, and like Sparky, Mark had hell to pay. Mark tried the sneak-past-them approach before he was shown the folly of his ways and he wisely ceased his efforts. One of my scientist friends was a colleague of Elizabeth Rauscher. Mark studied under Rauscher at Berkeley. Elizabeth not only confirmed Mark’s story, but she built her own free-energy prototype. I was asked on her behalf if it was safe to come forward with it, and I replied that it wasn’t.

I suspect that the ZPF is divine, and that if galactic civilizations do not have the proper motivation, they will not tap the ZPF or tap it for long. It is it is also why I advocate the love and enlightenment approach to free energy. It may be the only approach that will work.

This post will serve as an outline of my video post. I think that this will become my style, of having a Substack post which is a summary of my video post. I’ll write the post first, and use it to guide my video discussion.

As I often state, science in the Fifth Epoch will only have a faint resemblance to today’s version of it.