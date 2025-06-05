I will be updating my pinned Substack post soon, and I am clearing out saved links. This post will be on more medical-racket issues.

COVID origin: Sam Husseini might have been the first journalist on Earth who suggested that COVID-19 may have come out of a lab. I have kept up on that subject since that article by Nicolas Wade. Now, Kristian Andersen, one of the authors of those fraudulent articles that dismissed the lab-origin idea as a “conspiracy theory,” seems to be fleeing to Norway. Are the rats fleeing the sinking ship, one step ahead of the prosecutors? Ralph Baric keeps coming up as the possible inventor of COVID-19. Sam has been writing about Baric’s possible role for years. Andersen and Baric both gorged at Anthony Fauci’s trough.

COVID vaccines: Steve Kirsch has arguably been the leading numbers guy on the pandemic and the vaccines. He constantly publishes new analyses, and nobody has ever agreed to discuss his findings with him publicly, at least among those who try to dismiss him. He has put up $1 million to be proven wrong. His analyses consistently show that the COVID vaccines provided no or negative benefit, and killed millions globally. Kirsch discussed a recent study from Florida that indicated that the Pfizer vaccine killed 500,000 Americans. Kirsch also presents case histories, such as this one, on a healthy woman who died ten days after getting her COVID vaccine, with massive organ damage, and Kirsch got into the specifics of how the COVID vaccine wreaks its biological havoc.

Medical racket in general: I have written about Joe Mercola plenty over the years. In general, his stuff is pretty good, but I believe that he has been seduced by too many bright shiny objects. I was dismayed when he published an article that denied Global Warming, and he has fallen for too many fads in alternative medicine. That stated, he has done a lot of good work (such as chronic conditions in American children and how Americans were more physically fit a century ago), and he wrote the foreword to the latest edition of Suzanne Humphries and Roman Bystrianyk’s book. He has given a platform to many important people on the health front, such as Sharyl Attkisson. Attkisson, like so many others, began to get involved when a colleague was likely killed by a vaccine, but it was covered up. In fact, I don’t know of anybody like her who did not get involved because of some personal experience like that. So-called “anti-vaxxers” almost always became that way after seeing loved ones and people in their circles obviously injured by vaccines, and watched it get ignored and covered up by the medical establishment and media.

The Hill has been a mixed bag for me, such as how Kim Iverson left for questioning the COVID narrative, and the final straw was when she was not allowed to interview Fauci. But the Hill still sneaks in shows like this, which show how broken American healthcare is, so it does not follow the narrative as slavishly as the big media does.

RFK, Jr.’s tenure: There has never been anybody like Kennedy in charge of the American medical bureaucracy, and it is something new almost every day, on actions taken and counterattacks by the media, which is essentially owned by Big Pharma. The scientific and medical journals have been similarly corrupted, and this bizarre interview by a reporter from Science Magazine is indicative of how far scientific journals have fallen. Science was Brian O’Leary’s go-to publisher in his astronomer days, which is partly why he became an astronaut.

The media has attacked Kennedy on vaccines for many years, and it is not letting up. Kennedy recently called out the media’s hysteria over measles, while it ignored immensely bigger issues. When Kennedy suggested a link between antidepressants and violence, he was pilloried, but he is likely right. Overhauling the abysmally corrupt FDA is going to be a huge task, and Big Pharma will fight it the whole way.

Fluoride: I wrote that in the media blitz on fluoride in the past year, I never saw even one mention of how the founders of fluoridation all worked for fluoride polluters, and here are some more recent examples (1, 2). It is as if the sordid history of fluoridation never happened.

The Trans Craze: It is amazing how the “left” has lost its sanity on the trans craze, which is not only an attack on women and children, but it is another bonanza for the medical racket, at more than $1 billion per year to medicate and mutilate confused children and adults. It is as if the only treatment for anorexics was “affirmative” care that consisted of diet pills and gastric bypass surgery. This is another example of how the “left” is in thrall to the medical racket. The Nation, which Ed Herman and Noam Chomsky once wrote for, had a recent article that attacked the UK’s turn towards sanity on the issue (but the battle is far from over), even calling it a loss for women. Wikipedia went overboard on this issue long ago, too. What is not being discussed in the mainstream is the permanent damage that puberty blockers inflict on children. This evil insanity will take a while longer to play out, before it takes its place in history with lobotomies, eugenics, and other medical atrocities. That the left has enabled it boggles my mind.

Joe Biden: It is legitimate to wonder if Joe Biden’s dementia and cancer are from the COVID vaccine. It is kind of amusing that the media is now “coming clean” on its complicity in covering up Biden’s feebleness, but CNN’s Jake Tapper now portrays himself as a kind of media whistleblower, when he was deeply complicit in the charade (along with Fauci). This is an identical situation to what happened in the 1980s, when Ronald Reagan was a near-vegetable after the assassination attempt, and the very Washington Post reporter who helped cover it up later wrote about how Reagan’s condition was covered up. As Alexander Cockburn wrote, a president has to literally be dead before the media will admit that anything is amiss.

That wraps up my medical racket miscellany for now.