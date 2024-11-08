Now that my subscribers and followers number in the hundreds (barely!), it is time for a little note on some issues.

The first is that as a one-man show, I do all of my writing, editing, and proofreading. I am barely competent at using Substack’s features. I still do not understand exactly what restacking does. When I ready my posts for publication, there is a feature that allows me to add a button to subscribe. But it inserts two buttons – one about a paragraph in, and one at the end of the post. I don’t like the one a paragraph in, and I doubt that readers do. I have not figured out how to make that button disappear the first time around, so when I make a post, I immediately edit it so that the first button is deleted.

Also, it is really hard to edit one’s own work, and not only do I read my posts several times before posting them, but also after I post. Nearly all of my posts, if not all of them, received post-publication edits, almost always to fix grammar and typographical errors. It usually takes several minutes to an hour before I am satisfied with a post, and I can also find errors days later (although rarely). This is a long way of saying that the emails that go out when I post are never the final version. I rarely read those email versions of other Substack authors, but read them on their Substack sites. It is probably the best way to read my Substack posts. But the email version is pretty much the final version, content-wise, if you can live with the typos. I am not much for revising post content once I publish. This is the same process that I have used for thousands of forum posts over the years.

Many of you came here because Sam Husseini kindly reposted a post of mine on Ed Herman’s work. But my work is far from the usual lefty fare (but so is Sam’s, legend that he is), and it will chase off a lot of people who were expecting something more like what the left usually produces. While some who hailed from the left became my pupils and allies, it has only been a relative few. Ed was not interested in the free-energy issue, but I never held it against him. His plate was very full already, as arguably the world’s foremost media analyst.

Most free-energy revolutionaries had their lives ruined and shortened, most still alive only want to quietly live out their final years, and I don’t blame them. The main reasons why I survived my free-energy adventures to write about them were my youth and idealism. By age 30, I was thoroughly radicalized, with a shattered life.

I have a singular purpose for all of my public work: helping the biggest event in the human journey come to pass, which will also avoid the looming abyss that humanity stares into. That is plenty to have on my plate, especially since I am the only person that I know of who went through the free-energy meat grinder, engages the public, and is attempting what I am. I feel an urgency and responsibility to give this approach my best effort, it has consumed my life, and I am an old man now.

Readers can best reach me by commenting on my posts. So far, I can easily handle the volume of comments, I have only had to ban about one person per month, and there have been some great comments. For those who hit the notes that I seek, I will eventually invite them into my forum (or they can do it at the Avalon forum, here, where I have been posting since 2011), and engage in a high-level conversation that will attract others like us. At least, that is my goal. I know who I am looking for – disillusioned idealists – but I am willing to be very pleasantly surprised if people with different backgrounds can also do this. I have rarely found them. My pantheon is packed with disillusioned idealists, such as Dennis Lee and Brian O’Leary. We all started out naively, which is no crime, and we all woke up the hard way.

Happy reading.

P.S. I just figured out how to just post once with the subscription button only at the bottom. Small steps!