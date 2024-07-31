On one hand, imagining something that is older than I am is no great feat. But on the other hand, free energy and related technologies are subjected to history’s greatest cover-up, which is likely related to the ET cover-up (which may well be related to the JFK assassination cover-up). So, imagining something that people cannot easily go see for themselves is not easy.

After many years of idealism, activism, disillusionment, study, and engaging the public, I finally realized whom I sought for my Epochal task: people like me. I call them disillusioned idealists. They embody the two most important traits that I know of for my effort:

1. They cared for something beyond their immediate self-interest or that of their in-group;

2. They had an awakening experience, usually achieved through pursuing their ideals.

Those idealists can be found scattered throughout history, as missionaries and proselytizers of one kind or another, as Crusaders, Peace Corps volunteers, political activists, and the like. They could be found at the CIA, in the military, and even in the darkest organizations on Earth. Idealism is a normal human trait.

But the people I seek were the overgrown Boy and Girl Scouts who pursued their ideals to the point where their illusions went up in smoke. It often came after a long period of cognitive dissonance, as ideals met reality. The awakening process could culminate in a dramatic moment that the awakened barely survived (1, 2), as they finally realized that they had been conditioned to believe in something that did not exist.

Some poured themselves into bottles afterward, others kept searching. My message to those disillusioned idealists is this: you are far from alone. In a world of scarcity and fear, nothing comes close to living up to its ideal, and everything becomes corrupted, to one degree or another. I offer disillusioned idealists a path that goes beyond their wildest dreams, and only a world of abundance can do that. Visionary shows such as Star Trek barely hint at it.

To all of you disillusioned idealists out there: Welcome.