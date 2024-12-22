When I finished my original medical-racket essay around 2000, I did not think about that racket much in subsequent years, as I had more pressing concerns. When I wrote what became my essay on energy and the human journey, which I published in 2014, I revised all of my essays. It was then that I learned that the advice in the book that saved my father’s health had gone from being banned to becoming the medical establishment’s first line of defense against heart disease. I was surprised that I lived to see it. In 2015, I began a thread on vaccination, and I wrote about it a little in my original medical-racket essay. I was more focused on the degenerative-disease arm of the medical racket, and did not really understand what a racket that infectious diseases had become until the COVID-19 pandemic.

In my recent essay, I wrote at length about the pandemic, and it is a great example of how comprehensive thinking can help people see the big picture. It was not until I read RFK, Jr.’s book on Anthony Fauci that I realized what an empire Fauci had built around infectious diseases, and vaccinating children in particular. Fauci was the Morris Fishbein of the 21st century. They were two of history’s greatest quacks, as the faces of Western medicine.

During the pandemic, a pupil recommended Robert Lustig’s book on metabolic disease, and I finally saw the scientific explanation for why all degenerative diseases have the same primary root: processed food. I knew that processed food was the greatest enemy of American health, but I did not see the scientific explanation for that until I read Lustig’s book. Today, metabolic disease is all the rage in alternative medical circles and it has even reached the mainstream. The USA had the highest COVID death toll on Earth, by far, but virtually every COVID death was really due to metabolic disease, as the standard COVID patient who died was old, fat, with multiple severe heath issues, which were all rooted in metabolic disease. The CDC was unable to find even one previously healthy American child who died from COVID. Not one.

Humanity faces several existential risks today, which include:

1. Nuclear War;

2. An engineered pandemic;

3. AI out of control;

4. The consequences of Global Warming.

I wrote the above off the top of my head, and the first three were the first three on this list. Here is a larger list. While my work is comprehensive, our existential risks deserve the most attention.

Global Warming, by itself, does not pose an existential risk, but the chaos that it can unleash (epic crop failures, water wars, killing the Gulf Stream and making the United Kingdom’s weather resemble Alaska’s, hundreds of millions of people displaced by a rising ocean, the Middle East becomes uninhabitable, etc.) could trigger nuclear wars and the like. The Biden administration has been taking a blowtorch to the nuclear powder keg over Ukraine. But the one that we likely saw a preview of was the second on the list, of a bioengineered pandemic. A Congressional investigation recently concluded that COVID-19 came out of a lab. It is a political football today, but it is a far cry from nearly four years ago, when any mention of it was censored from the Internet, based on fraudulent papers that Fauci instigated. Sam Husseini has been writing for years on the existential risk that biowarfare research poses to humanity (1, 2, 3). But little is being done about limiting such research. Just the other day, I was reading about “mirror life” research and its existential risk. We are definitely playing in Pandora’s box on this issue.

A likely engineered organism caused the COVID-19 pandemic, but what was even more instructive was how capitalist and “philanthropic” interests turned it into a multi-trillion-dollar bonanza. The initial responses of masks and lockdowns of the healthy had no scientific basis and seemed part of a calculated assault on human rights. With disease outbreaks in the past, only the sick were quarantined, not the healthy. Sweden did not have lockdowns and had nearly the lowest COVID death rate in the West, while the “experts” predicted doom for Sweden.

Also, the historic response for such events has been to repurpose existing drugs and other treatments for early treatment, and they were used with great success globally. One of the poorest places on Earth, the Indian province of Uttar Pradesh, had an extensive prevention and early treatment program which prominently featured ivermectin, and its death rate was 3% of the USA’s, while the USA’s medical bureaucracy attacked ivermectin and all early treatments, to pave the way for lucrative patented drugs and vaccines, which were all fraudulently approved and actually killed millions of people.

Bill Gates and Fauci got carte blanche to evangelize in the media for treatments that they profited from. All in all, the pandemic response in the USA and elsewhere was a catastrophe for the USA and elsewhere while the plutocrats became even richer and civil rights eroded even further.

As I always state about these situations, they are 1% conspiracy and 99% complicity, and how the various dynamics interacted to produce this global catastrophe can be a fascinating study, if it was not so harmful. Humanity has had more than enough of this kind of pain, as the few are enriched at the expense of the many.