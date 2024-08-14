This will take more than one post, but a common theme of mine is the issue of conspiratorial behaviors. Organized suppression is by definition a conspiracy. It is far from confined to suppressing free energy. We just saw it in medicine, with the war on repurposed drugs, to make way for the useless, deadly, but lucrative ones.

In the 1980s, I learned that organized suppression was at least 90% structural, not conspiratorial, and for many years I have stated that these situations are 1% conspiracy and 99% complicity. The complicity has a wide range of behaviors, from simple unawareness, when there are ample opportunities to become aware, to people’s just doing their jobs and not caring how damaging their effects are, as long as they are compensated well, to completely irrational and dishonest defenses of the ideologies that feed people (their allegiance to them enhances their cherished in-group status), to trying to participate in the conspiracies, as they can pay well, and so on. I had to watch people repeatedly embrace certain death over questioning their beliefs before I understood. It was just one more facet of my journey’s primary lesson: personal integrity is the world’s scarcest commodity. But it is also its most precious and is the key to a healed planet and humanity.

Because my life was ruined by the greatest conspiracy on Earth, studying conspiratorial issues has been one of my activities for the past 35 years.

The three most dramatic public events of my lifetime as an American were:

1. JFK’s assassination;

2. The 9/11 terror attacks;

3. The COVID-19 pandemic.

JFK was definitely taken out in a conspiracy. The policeman whose advice was instrumental in my springing Dennis from jail knew three weeks after the JFK hit that Oswald did not do it. He heard it directly from a frightened John Tower. Oswald was a military-intelligence operative who was part of a CIA operation to frame Castro for a fake assassination attempt on JFK, to goad JFK into authorizing an invasion of Cuba. It backfired, interposed by unknown interests, and was all covered up, led by the former head of the CIA, whom JFK fired over the Bay of Pigs disaster and who personally despised JFK, for a surreal conflict of interest that the media ignored or normalized. Lyndon Johnson was probably in on it, as were several other prominent public figures, including that former head of the CIA. I recently summarized the past 35 years of my studies of the JFK evidence. The American public was lied to about the JFK hit from the moment it happened until today, and the media has been highly complicit. If I had to bet, the plot to kill JFK was hatched by the Eastern Oligarchy, especially the Rockefellers, and the MIC. The primary outcome of the JFK hit was the permanent demotion of the presidency. All presidents since JFK were puppets and knew it, as disposable as Roman emperors.

There was far more than met the eye with the 9/11 terror attacks. President Bill Clinton protected CIA-asset Osama bin Laden as late as 1999. To think that two years later, bin Laden would mastermind 9/11 is a huge stretch of credulity. The spooks were definitely involved with 9/11, and as with the JFK hit, the truth will never be officially acknowledged. Once again, the primary beneficiaries were capitalist interests, including the MIC and oil companies (1), as the USA went on an imperial rampage that has yet to end.

The COVID-19 pandemic stunk from the outset. It was very likely an engineered disease that came from illegal biowarfare experiments that Anthony Fauci’s empire funded, and any suggestion of that scenario was censored from the Internet for a year, but it is the leading scenario today. The initial responses of lockdowns and masks had no credible scientific support for them. The only things that worked were isolating the sick, not the healthy, and repurposed drugs for prevention and early treatment, but they were attacked and banned to make way for useless, deadly, but lucrative patented drugs and vaccines. The USA had the highest COVID death toll on Earth (as its life expectancy plunged) because of those responses. I have written about the medical racket since the 1990s, but the COVID-19 pandemic took it to new levels. Once again, the primary beneficiaries were capitalist interests, who benefited from the greatest transfer of wealth in world history, from the working classes to rich capitalist interests, as civil rights were trampled, including the right to not be part of medical experiments, in a kind of replay of the Third Reich. The militarized response to COVID was one of many ominous aspects of it. The people at the top know full-well what they are doing.

For me, however, the masses’ complicity was the most striking aspect. Anybody who did not wear masks or get vaccinated became societal outcasts and some even ended up in internment camps. People around me were injured and killed by the vaccines, and I witnessed a great deal of denial around that issue, as dying immediately after being vaccinated was blithely attributed to “coincidence.” Not all is lost, however, as nearly half of Americans today would participate in vaccine-injury lawsuits against Big Pharma, as they were injured or saw those around them get injured. But to this day, it is beyond the pale to discuss that issue in polite society. People who do are ostracized, have their careers ruined, etc.

From in the beginning of my studies I saw a bizarre schism. Many people deny that anybody orchestrated those events for personal gain, while others obsessively and paranoically focus on who may have orchestrated the events. It took me many years to understand the divide. The so-called political left has a “conspiracy-phobia,” while the right has a “conspiracy-philia.” Both are lopsided perspectives that have thinking like victims in common.

More posts on this issue are coming.