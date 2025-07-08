I recently read Michael Talbot’s The Holographic Universe, which was quite a tour of the paranormal and its possible relationship to scientific theories. In the book’s introduction, Talbot explored why mainstream scientists are so resistant to the idea of the paranormal, as they blithely dismiss often-spectacular evidence. Talbot cited Bernie Siegel, who has advocated unorthodox views on patients and their emotional relationships to their diseases. Siegel stated that the resistance to his views in medical orthodoxy is because when people’s beliefs are challenged, they act like addicts. It has also been called ideological fixation.

Talbot ran with that idea, which is like what I have written about, on how people seem to be addicted to scarcity. In the generation since I first wrote about it, I have restated that idea a little. People are not addicted to scarcity, per se, but they are addicted to the scarcity-based frameworks that they were indoctrinated into, because those frameworks provide justification for their in-group status, as that is how they survive in a world of scarcity and fear. Virtually none of us can make it on our own. We are all reliant on our societies for our survival. Not even Robinson Crusoe did it from scratch.

I think that that is why virtually all people react to the idea of free energy and abundance with denial and fear. Abundance would completely upend their belief systems, and that scares them. They can’t get past seeing their world end, and they do not dare imagine what a world of abundance can look like. That is why I accepted long ago that until free energy comes into their lives, people such as me cannot reach them, and that is normal. It took me many years to understand that.

That also leads to what I write about my target audience: disillusioned idealists. Those people pursued their ideals, which generally resided within those scarcity-based frameworks. But when idealists honestly pursue those ideals with their eyes open, they eventually come to the moment of realizing that they believed in something that did not really exist. That moment is when people can awaken, and few ever do it. If such people were addicted to those beliefs that they were fed, that moment of realization was when they broke that addiction. Some members of my pantheon barely survived their moment of awakening (1, 2). For others, it was a gentler process, and my day on the witness stand was my lifetime’s greatest moment of awakening. Looking back, I divide my life into before and after that day.

I have often used the analogy of the Wizard of Oz, in which Dorothy and her friends took the long, dangerous journey to salvation, to then get a sobering peek behind the curtain. As I have stated, when one iconic belief goes up in smoke before a person’s eyes, it becomes easier to let the others go.

When people are addicted to their beliefs, they cannot awaken. They have to see reality for themselves, which is why I always state that awakening only comes through experience. I can’t really help people care or awaken, as that is a matter of their hearts and minds, which they are in charge of. But for those who care and have had an awakening experience, I offer them the chance to help end the world as we know it, and nobody will miss it.