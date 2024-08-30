Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Capt. Roy Harkness's avatar
Capt. Roy Harkness
Aug 31

"One last indispensable massacre of Capitalists or Communists or Fascists or Christians or Heretics, and then – the Glorious Future." 😘

– Aldous Huxley

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Wade Frazier
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Wade Frazier
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture