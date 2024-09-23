Science is the pursuit of causes. What caused the universe to come into being? Today’s science may never credibly answer that question. What caused life to appear? Again, all that today’s science has are inspired guesses. The ultimate causes are unknown to science, but science seeks other, less-ultimate causes, as scientists pursue the causal mechanisms of our physical existence. The ideal of science is a worthy one, but like all other ideals, it has never quite been attained.

Even by the defenders of science, biomedical science is called the flimsiest and most corrupt branch of science, mainly because of its prodigious conflicts of interest, as biomedical research is dominated by capitalist interests that seek to profit from the research. All vaccine-testing, for instance, is funded and performed by vaccine makers, in an astounding conflict of interest that has been normalized. Credible vaccine safety testing has never been performed.

Investigating subcellular dynamics is not easy, and how scientists have pieced together mitochondrial function was not through seeing much of anything, as the key mechanisms operate at the atomic and even subatomic levels, which scientist cannot see with any microscopes. Scientists use other techniques when vision fails.

I began studying Nick Lane’s work many years ago. He has had the kind of career that I wish I had. Evolution has always been a central concern of his work, and his work on mitochondria, free radicals, and aging has been invaluable. His latest book also investigates the dynamics of mitochondria. Understanding electron transport chains and how mitochondria make ATP, which is the coin of energy of all life on Earth, I believe is essential learning that everybody should know, at least to some degree. I knew from a young age that processed food killed most Americans. I did not know exactly how it did it, but it was obvious that degenerative disease were all united by common processes. Naessens’s work described subcellular processes that were common to all degenerative diseases, but it was not until I read Robert Lustig’s work that I realized that processed food compromised mitochondrial function and led to all degenerative diseases. Today, I see something probably every week on metabolic disease, which is all about the mitochondria, and its relationship to all degenerative diseases.

So, the cause of all degenerative diseases seems clear: what we put into our bodies, which should be obvious, I guess. Call me surprised that I lived to see the FDA begin to warn the public about the perils of processed food. The FDA is specifically warning about the worst, what is called ultraprocessed food, but all processed food is an enemy of health. My rule is that the more processed food is, the worse it is for our health. My rule of thumb is that the closer food looks to like it did when it was alive, the healthier it is to eat. That stated, we have evolved to eat cooked food, but cooking should not be much more than boiled or steamed, to break down the molecules that we are poor at digesting. We no longer have huge ape guts.

With those dynamics understood, it is obvious that orthodox treatments for degenerative diseases are worthless, as they only address symptoms, not the underlying cause of mitochondrial dysfunction due to processed food and other imbibed toxins, such as any and all drugs. Orthodox medicine’s obsession with drugs and surgeries for degenerative diseases has the medical-racket virtue of patients who are never cured, but are instead subjected to lucrative drugs and surgeries to their deaths. Orthodox medicine only treats symptoms, not causes.

On the subject of infectious disease, there has been an obsession since Pasteur that germs cause disease, but I believe that the germ theory is flawed, perhaps deeply so. There has long been a scientific faction that has argued that viruses do not exist or are not harmful. I read this just this morning. I am not in the no-virus camp, I have seen those challenges since the 1990s, but such investigations are welcome. Until the findings of microscopes such as Rife’s and Naessens’s are rescued from their neglect, scientists will stumble around in these areas.

What is indisputable, however, is that medical interventions such as vaccines and antibiotics had nothing to do with the conquest of infectious diseases, such as measles. The elimination of infectious-disease deaths was a side effect of the Industrial Revolution, with the improvements in sanitation, nutrition (industrialized people no longer starved), and hygiene. For instance, probably 100% of American COVID deaths were really from metabolic disease. COVID only sent them over the edge. I kind of do not care whether there are viruses or not. If we are metabolically healthy and live in a clean world, viruses will not matter.

As my readers know, I lay all of humanity’s strife at the door of scarcity and fear. Scarcity, primarily energy scarcity, is behind all politics, shapes all social interactions, and is the root of all violence, but nearly everybody chases after symptoms, not causes. Eliminate scarcity, and only one thing can do that, and the world as we know it will end, and nobody will miss it.