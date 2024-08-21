To Steven Greer’s credit, in his The Lost Century video, he mentioned that the arrival of free energy means the end of the world as we know it. I have several reasons for presenting the journey of life on Earth before the human line began. One of them is to show the dramatic changes that have come to Earth since it was born some 4.5 billion years ago. Another is to show how central the energy issue was to those changes. When the story of life on Earth moved to the human chapters, I divided the human journey into Epochs, each of which was founded on an energy breakthrough, which resulted in much greater energy consumption. The changes of each new Epoch were so dramatic that they meant the end of the world for the peoples who experienced the new Epoch. The changes that each new Epoch brought were simply unimaginable to the beings that lived before the new Epoch arrived.

The Epoch that we live in today, which I call the Fourth, had the most dramatic changes of all. In only a few centuries, industrial societies were transformed beyond recognition when compared to agrarian societies, the greatest of which was the elimination of childhood death, which is the biggest event in the human journey so far. Only four centuries ago, a man was burned alive by the religious authorities for his heresies, which included the idea that Earth was not the center of the universe. The idea of a galaxy is less than three centuries old.

When Brian O’Leary played the Paul Revere of Free Energy, he had access to the tops of the world’s governmental, academic, scientific, and “progressive” organizations, and about all that he received in reply to his calls were crazed reactions of fear and denial. After reciting a brief litany of those reactions to me, Brian openly wondered if humanity was a sentient species, and I sadly understood. While some of the fearful would cite the dangers of free energy, I think that what was really happening were their reactions to the idea that their world would end, and they were afraid of losing their carefully constructed survival niches in a world of scarcity and fear. I have some sympathy to that, but in the Fifth Epoch, nobody is going to miss today’s world, which will be seen like how we look at living in caves today.

The arrival of free energy for humanity’s use would likely mean the quick disappearance of:

1. Poverty;

2. Childhood adversity;

3. Violence;

4. Crime;

5. War;

6. Environmental destruction;

7. Nearly all diseases.

Those are easily foreseen outcomes of the arrival of harmless and abundant energy (and there are many others). Not a bad start, so what are people afraid of? I eventually realized that the vast majority of humanity would not begin to understand until the Fifth Epoch arrived. The Industrial Revolution, which founded our Epoch, was about a century old before anybody realized that it was a revolution.

I eventually understood that trying to reach the masses with the idea of free energy was largely a futile exercise. More than 99.9% of humanity is stuck in those early levels of free energy awareness, of ignorance, indifference, denial, and fear, and they will not graduate beyond them until the Fifth Epoch arrives. That is one reason why I always caution free-energy newcomers from telling their social circles about free energy, as about all that they will receive back are denial, fear, and ostracism. Careers have ended over free-energy proselytizing.

Greer is right: the arrival of free energy means the end of the world as we know it. Nobody will miss it, but they won’t begin to understand until they can experience the new world, and that is normal. I seek those who can imagine it before it arrives, as a way to help us get there. If we can’t imagine it, we can’t pursue it.