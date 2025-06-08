Since I got news of Chris Black’s death yesterday, I have been in contact with his friends and family and found myself thinking of Chris and Ed Herman this morning. I last updated Ed’s biography in 2020, and don’t know when I will again, or if I will again. I am happy with Ed’s bio as it stands today, although I have collected some odd bits in my “to add” stash for Ed’s bio. As I have written, Chris’s response to my chapter in Ed’s bio on Rwanda gave me confidence that I was doing justice to Ed’s life. That was the beginning of my friendship with Chris.

Ed and David Peterson called Rwanda’s Paul Kagame, “possibly the greatest mass murderer alive today.” Chris was on Kagame’s hit list (and the CIA’s), and even Wikipedia acknowledges the untimely demises of Kagame’s critics around the world. But Kagame is feted in the West as some kind of Abe Lincoln figure, similar to Suharto’s portrayal as a “good genocidist” in the Western media.

Ed co-authored a book on what he called “demonstration elections,” which were electoral farces intended to deceive the public of the nations that supported genocidal killers such as Suharto, Kagame, the Central American butcher-dictatorships, etc.

In my 2020 Ed bio, I noted the Rwandan “elections” in 2003, 2010, and 2017, in which Kagame garnered nearly 100% of the “vote.” The 2017 election gave Kagame “legitimacy” to 2024, and I saw that Wikipedia was silent on whatever 2024 elections might have been held. It took ten seconds of surfing to find that Kagame won the 2024 “election,” too, with over 99% of the “vote” once again. As Ed and David noted, these electoral outrages pass unmentioned in the Western media, without any dimming of Kagame’s halo in the West. Ed’s and Chris’s efforts on Rwanda have been vindicated many times over.

I am not an Africa expert, but my studies have dealt with Africa since the evolution of apes there, and I am fairly well read on the West’s rape of Africa, which is ongoing. Idi Amin’s successor, Yoweri Museveni, helped Kagame conquer Rwanda from Uganda. My medical-racket studies in recent years kept encountering Kagame and Museveni, and the heavy price that their citizens pay by being the USA’s neocolonial subjects. For one thing, both of them are close pals of Bill Gates (1, 2), which kind of sums up Gates’s style of “philanthropy.” Basically, the people of Rwanda, Uganda, and other African nations are guinea pigs for medical experiments that Gates, Fauci, and friends could not get away with in the USA, in what has been called “medical colonialism” or “Pharma-colonialism.” The ballyhooed vaccine campaigns in Africa have killed millions of children, especially girls, and may well be part of Gates’s seeming eugenics agenda. Celia Farber’s visit to Uganda in 1992 was an eye-opener for me.

Chris watched an African girlfriend die of tuberculosis because the phony AIDS paradigm trumped all, so she could not get treated for her tuberculosis.

I am going to miss Chris, and we’ll see if his death spurs any more posts like this one.