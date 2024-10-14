Today is Columbus Day. I was raised like most white middle-class Americans of my generation. I was steeped in American nationalism and a celebration of the “pioneers” of the “settling” of what became the USA, from the pilgrims to the 49-ers. I attended Junípero Serra Elementary School and heard all about that saint’s life.

After having my life ruined and I began hitting the books, the first inkling that I got that maybe my youthful teachings on those heroes and saints were actually part of my brainwashing was reading a chapter on Christopher Columbus in Howard Zinn’s A People’s History of the United States. Not long afterward, I read David Stannard’s American Holocaust, which is still the one to be reckoned with.

Several years later, when I began writing the essays that comprise my site today, the first two that I wrote were on fluoridation and Columbus. They both created a splash in various circles. My Columbus essay became part of the curriculum for many classes, from middle school to college. About 20 years ago, my Columbus essay got 5,000 hits on Columbus Day. Those days are long gone, partly because social media has cannibalized many forums and also because the idea that Columbus was not the world’s greatest hero is no longer so “radical.” Wikipedia still promotes the propaganda about George Washington, but even Wikipedia has a fairly accurate account of Columbus’s genocidal feat. That is how far Columbus’s star has fallen in my lifetime.

So on this Columbus Day, there are many indigenous celebrations instead, and Columbus was recently categorized by a DNA study as a Sephardic Jew, which seems to settle some of the debate on his origins, as many ethnicities battled over who could claim Columbus as one of their own. He is not the prize that he once was.

When I stumbled onto the Columbus issue, it was part of an effort to see if anything that I had been taught while growing up was true, and not much survived my radicalized scrutiny. But although the lies about Columbus were shameless, over the past generation, I have taken a more sympathetic approach to the Columbus issue. All societies lie to their children, and the USA is no different. As even imperial apologist Steven Pinker admitted, Europe’s “settling” of the Western Hemisphere is history’s greatest crime. But I slowly came to realize that what Europeans did was no different in kind than what any peoples ever did if they had the opportunity to, over the bloody human journey. What we see happening in Gaza today is more of the same genocidal settler colonialism. It is no different in kind from what chimps do.

This is what a world of scarcity and fear looks like, and there is only one remedy that I know of: the end of scarcity; and only one thing can do that.

I am still happy that I wrote my Columbus essay, but I realize that it just helps deflate the West’s self-serving delusions. It is particular to my culture, but all cultures perform similar myth-making, and it is up to all people to shed their ingroup indoctrination, if they want to begin to understand how the world really works.