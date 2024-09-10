Heroes, Saints, and Founding Fathers
Mass-Murdering Thieves Were Held up to Me as Heroic Icons, But Virtually All Societies Have Performed Similar Myth-Making
I am not sure at what age I stopped believing in Santa Claus, but it was around age five, I believe. I remember making a Pilgrim’s outfit out of construction paper in kindergarten, as I traded one fantasy for another. The son of the native leader who welcomed the Pilgrims had his head mounted on a pole in Plymouth for 24 years, and Thanksgiving celebrations were held when native societies were annihilated. That was the real Thanksgiving tradition in my great nation.
That is the earliest nationalistic indoctrination that I can recall. Probably the same week that I made that Pilgrim outfit, John Kennedy was murdered, and another nationalistic fairy tale was spun, that a Lone Nut did it, when it was really a CIA operation that got JFK killed.
My next memory of such indoctrination was when I lived in Houston at age eight. The standard schoolboy fare included the Alamo and Sam Houston’s heroics. There was nothing heroic about Texas’s war for independence, as Americans began stealing Mexico, and Texas was a warmup. Mexico had outlawed slavery, but Americans brought it back to its newly stolen land.
The next year, it was back to California and I went to Junípero Serra Elementary School, which is right down the street from the house where I grew up. I watched a film of Serra’s holy life in fourth grade. I visited his missions on field trips, and the last job that I had in college was a stone’s throw away from another Serra mission. In 2015, the pious padre was sainted. It was not until I read David Stannard’s American Holocaust in 1992 (here it is) that I ever saw a blemish on Serra’s saintly reputation. That was early in my days of study, and I eventually learned that Serra was the Hitler of California, and those cherished missions were really death camps.
Soon before I read Stannard’s devastating book, I encountered the first blemishes that I ever saw on another heroic icon: Christopher Columbus. Howard Zinn had a chapter on it in his legendary A People’s History of the United States. I quoted from that chapter in my Columbus essay (I got Zinn’s permission to do so), and irony of ironies, when I read that chapter on Columbus, I worked in Columbus, Ohio, which was in the middle of staging a year-long celebration of the 500th anniversary of Columbus’s heroic feat. Columbus initiated the greatest genocide in the human journey. There was an effort in the 1800s to declare Columbus a saint.
I was born in Seattle, Washington, in a state named after Founding Father George Washington, who was the richest man in the USA when he became president, with the land that he stole from the Indians and his hundreds of slaves. The southern border of Washington is the Columbia River, named for Columbus. During my days of study, I learned that Washington was one of history’s most successful criminals, as he crafted the plan to steal a continent, which Wikipedia still cannot bring itself to mention.
Mass-murdering thieves were presented to me as heroic icons, even saints, and I did not learn differently until many years later. It was outrageous to learn the truth about those heroic, even saintly, icons. But I eventually learned that such lies were normal.
Slaughtering neighboring societies was normal in hunter-gatherer societies, exterminating them in dawn raids was standard procedure, and such behaviors go back to chimps. In agrarian and herder societies, plundering neighboring societies became the noblest of professions. The USA has agrarian roots that are still evident, so heroifying mass-murdering thieves was a time-honored tradition. I learned that American mythmaking was no different from what other societies have done, probably for as long as there have been behaviorally modern humans.
Of course, in the Fifth Epoch, there will be no need for that.
Thanks for including a link to a PDF of almost the entire Columbus book, which I have downloaded for future reading when I am no longer able to type (I am now 80 years old) and will have to resort to reading dozens of great books which I have downloaded over the years. I read Zinn's real American history book 20+ years ago, and that started me to read as many similar books as possible. I was also triggered to read more about Columbus by one or two sentences I accidentally found on your website back then, which led me also to read more, and then all, of your website as it was then in ca. 2000. Wikipedia, which you have said many times has wrong-thinking biases, at least mentions the fact that Columbus's treatment of the native Americans outraged the Spanish Catholic Church's officials so much after he returned from his 2nd voyage that they excommunicated him from the Church and only grudgingly allowed him to return to the New World for a 3rd time, but forbade him to hold any government office in New Spain (all the newly claimed Spanish territories in the New World) when he sailed back to the New World for his 3rd trip. Wikipedia did not go into atrocious detail of Columbus's behavior in the New World, as you did on your website, but at least they did add enough detail to de-sanctify him for all time as a great human being in the American pantheon such as George Washington was, and who has now been much de-sanctified.
Humans seem to have an inner need to believe in nearly perfect heroes of the past. The ancient Greeks and Romans invented myths of the great things that their invented gods had done, which gave them reason to worship those gods and try to emulate the good things which they supposedly did. Today we "know" these ancient deities were invented to satisfy this inner need, but yet we cover up any bad thing ever done by our modern historical heroes; e.g., George Washington, General Curtis LeMay, Winston Churchill, General Douglas MacArthur, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, Alexander the Great, Davy Crockett, Alexander Nevsky, Dwight Eisenhower, Thomas Edison, Alexander Hamilton, J. D. Rockefeller Sr., Andrew Carnegie, King David of ancient Israel (who may be totally fictional), David Ben-Gurion, Napoleon I, et al.
And our modern entertainment media also invent great fictional heroes for us to idolize, such as Batman, Superman, Spiderman, Jack Reacher, James Bond, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, etc. The reality of human behavior is a very hard thing to understand and accept.