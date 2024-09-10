Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Fairchild's avatar
Bill Fairchild
Sep 11

Thanks for including a link to a PDF of almost the entire Columbus book, which I have downloaded for future reading when I am no longer able to type (I am now 80 years old) and will have to resort to reading dozens of great books which I have downloaded over the years. I read Zinn's real American history book 20+ years ago, and that started me to read as many similar books as possible. I was also triggered to read more about Columbus by one or two sentences I accidentally found on your website back then, which led me also to read more, and then all, of your website as it was then in ca. 2000. Wikipedia, which you have said many times has wrong-thinking biases, at least mentions the fact that Columbus's treatment of the native Americans outraged the Spanish Catholic Church's officials so much after he returned from his 2nd voyage that they excommunicated him from the Church and only grudgingly allowed him to return to the New World for a 3rd time, but forbade him to hold any government office in New Spain (all the newly claimed Spanish territories in the New World) when he sailed back to the New World for his 3rd trip. Wikipedia did not go into atrocious detail of Columbus's behavior in the New World, as you did on your website, but at least they did add enough detail to de-sanctify him for all time as a great human being in the American pantheon such as George Washington was, and who has now been much de-sanctified.

Humans seem to have an inner need to believe in nearly perfect heroes of the past. The ancient Greeks and Romans invented myths of the great things that their invented gods had done, which gave them reason to worship those gods and try to emulate the good things which they supposedly did. Today we "know" these ancient deities were invented to satisfy this inner need, but yet we cover up any bad thing ever done by our modern historical heroes; e.g., George Washington, General Curtis LeMay, Winston Churchill, General Douglas MacArthur, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, Alexander the Great, Davy Crockett, Alexander Nevsky, Dwight Eisenhower, Thomas Edison, Alexander Hamilton, J. D. Rockefeller Sr., Andrew Carnegie, King David of ancient Israel (who may be totally fictional), David Ben-Gurion, Napoleon I, et al.

And our modern entertainment media also invent great fictional heroes for us to idolize, such as Batman, Superman, Spiderman, Jack Reacher, James Bond, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, etc. The reality of human behavior is a very hard thing to understand and accept.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Wade Frazier
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Wade Frazier
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture