Bill Fairchild commented on how he saw so many ads in Popular Mechanics (PM) for high-MPG technology long ago, and nothing ever made it to market. I replied that Victor Fischer’s engine was in PM in the 1980s, and my mentor made a similar observation in the 1980s about PM and how nothing ever made it to market. As I wrote in my previous post, organized suppression is very real and one reason why nothing made it to market, but that is far from the only reason. Brian O’Leary spent his last years trying to educate the public on the vast gulf between a working prototype and something ready for the market. It is delusional to think that a working prototype means a couple of short-and-easy steps to the marketplace, when the fun has only begun.

My exchange with Bill inspired part of this post, to discuss some of those structural obstacles, before organized suppression even rolls out of bed. Victor is a good example. He was (he may be alive, but I doubt it, as he would be in his 90s by now and he was not a paragon of health) an American but developed his hydraulic heat engine in Australia, similar to how Yull Brown developed his Brown’s Gas technology in Australia. Fischer first patented his engine internationally, to avoid the USA’s patent-seizure laws. The company that developed his engine raised something like $10 million to develop his engine, but only about $2 million was spent on actual prototype development, while the rest went to “overhead,” which was basically pocket-lining of the people who raised the money. That is not unusual. For many capitalist plays, the technology is incidental, as the goal is making money, so soaking investors is a common tactic.

When Fischer’s prototype proved viable, then there were ugly power plays to steal it, etc. – the kind of thing that I saw many times during my days with Dennis. It reminds me of that old saw, that a criminal is a person with predatory instincts who could not raise enough capital to form a corporation. The criminal factor is very high in those entrepreneurial waters, which is why Dennis kept running afoul of actual mobsters who repeatedly tried to kill him. The global elite have been called very organized crime, and are just more sophisticated versions of street-corner mobsters.

For those hundreds, maybe thousands, of technologies advertised and covered in PM that never made it to market, my guess is that relatively few got much organized suppression, if any. Most succumbed to the vagaries of capitalism. Maybe the technologies were not as good as advertised, but many went nowhere through the inability to raise enough money, ended in self-inflicted bloodbaths of greed, or they just were not competent enough to ride that development curve to completion, and there is plenty of luck involved. I wrote a series of posts last month on this.

As Tom Bearden said, most of the time, when an effort was defeated by organized suppression, those who were suppressed did not even realize it. They had no idea that they had been subjected to organized suppression. When those Mormons stole our Seattle and Ventura companies, our business associates eagerly signed on with them, including people close to me, and I could not believe it at first. One talented agent of organized suppression was able to get nearly everybody to slit their own throats by playing to their greed and fear. Those were all part of the primary lesson of my journey and why I do not want to have anything to do with the businessman’s path to the Fifth Epoch. Victor and Yull both betrayed Dennis in the end, leaving him high and dry. That all contributed to Dennis’s statement that his allies hurt him more than his enemies did.

In the end, invoking organized suppression as the primary reason why those technologies in PM never made it to market is probably inaccurate. The reality is far more complex, and the structural issues are far more important than the conspiratorial ones.

In my coming posts on various conspiratorial topics, the explanations will mainly be pretty mundane, not some grand conspiracy.