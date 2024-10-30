In 1968, my first professional mentor invented, in a flash at a stoplight, what a federal study concluded was the best engine for powering an automobile, by far. A rocket scientist who helped save the USA’s space program became that engine’s greatest champion, and a U.S. Senator called my mentor at home repeatedly to mount Congressional hearings to develop the engine. I got my first energy dreams then, during the USA’s first oil crisis. Many years later, my mentor told me that at a meeting of high-ranking federal officials, one told my mentor that if he thought that his engine was going to make the internal-combustion engine obsolete, that he should make his funeral plans.

An industrialist’s company stole my mentor’s engine, and I believe that I may have heard of its fate a decade later, and if so, my mentor’s engine was stolen and suppressed. Scientists calculated that a mail-delivery truck that used my mentor’s engine would get about 200 miles per gallon (MPG).

Before I met Dennis Lee, my mentor was building a vapor-injection carburetor with a colleague, before he sent for a list of patents for vapor-injection carburetors. The patents were largely owned by Detroit automobile makers, and my mentor wisely ceased his effort after that sobering revelation. Vapor-injection carburetors get 100-MPG or so.

After my first catastrophic stint with Dennis and after five years as a trucking-company controller, our insurance executive regaled me with a story from his Justice Department days, when he investigated the death threat made by a Detroit automobile company to an inventor with a vapor-injection carburetor. Instead of prosecuting the Detroit company, the Justice Department got the inventor a better settlement, so that his technology could be shelved. The capper of his story was that the oil companies funded the settlement.

In my early days with Dennis, after the Seattle company was stolen in 1986, the inventor in Dennis’s stable told me about his days working for General Motors (GM) in the 1940s, as he unwittingly helped GM steal patents. While at GM, he heard of a Chevy pickup truck prototype that was accidentally sold, and the amazed customer was getting 70 MPG with it. GM made a generous offer to gets its truck back.

In light of those anecdotes, when Dennis invited me to the White House in 2006 for a demonstration of the 100-MPG vapor-injection technology that he was selling (and working with a Detroit automaker to install his carburetor at the factory), I didn’t know whether to laugh or cry.

When I visited Dennis in 2013, he told me about how David Rockefeller called him at home about a national ad that Dennis ran for his carburetor, before the ad ran. That was far from our first encounter with the Rockefellers. The Rockefellers’ bank wiped out Dennis’s manufacturer just as Washington’s electric companies called in all their favors to wipe out Dennis’s company. Coincidence? I would not bet on it. The Mormon Financial Empire was also involved. My sense is that the Rockefellers do not play at the highest levels. When we dealt with representatives of the global elite, they never identified themselves. The Rothschilds also got involved, meeting with one of Dennis’s associates in one of the CIA’s eavesdrop-proof rooms at Langley. That told me that the Rothschilds are not at the top, either, if they ever were. Is anybody very surprised that oil companies would conspire with automobile companies, whose cars were the biggest users of oil?

Those situations, with the sitting American president, all three of the big Detroit automakers, the Justice Department, the Rockefellers and Rothschilds, etc., can provide the grist for numerous conspiracy theories. How much overlap was there between the Mormon Financial Empire and the Rockefellers and Rothschilds? I don’t know, but the Mormon interests seemed to have been the kingpins.

The suppression of exotic technologies such as free-energy technology is just one of many facets of what gets suppressed, especially regarding energy technologies.