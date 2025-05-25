I am going to briefly interrupt my posts on my energy journey with one on COVID vaccine injuries. Yesterday, a medical professional, who has not wanted to hear me talk about COVID vaccines for years, admitted to me that glioblastomas are skyrocketing. I woke up this morning to Mercola’s article on how cancer is rising in children, and the COVID vaccine is partly responsible for it.

When my college roomie died of glioblastoma last year, I wrote this post. My last surviving college roomie was crippled by the COVID vaccine a few years ago (my other roomie was killed by his cancer treatment). He described his symptoms to me when I arrived to take care of him, but not until a couple of days later, when he said that his symptoms began immediately after he was vaccinated, did his symptoms suddenly seem very familiar to me, and I showed him this article that I read a couple of months earlier. He immediately recognized his symptoms in that article. After more than a year of rehabilitation, he can barely walk again, but at least he is recovering. Also, that same medical professional told me yesterday of somebody else in our circles who could not walk for six months after receiving his second COVID booster. Neurological vaccine injuries are nothing new.

I don’t solicit these stories – they beat me over the head. All across the USA and in nations that got heavily vaccinated for COVID, these stories abound, and the lying media does Big Pharma’s bidding by covering it all up. Grim times, but I know a way out. The arrival of the Fifth Epoch will collapse all of the rackets, and it can come none too soon. We’ll see how much of a dent Kennedy makes in the meantime.