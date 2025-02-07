In 2013, I did a 9,000-mile bucket-list road trip across North America. On that trip, I visited Dennis and his family. I spent the weekend with them, visited with their daughters (who have six children among them), and that was a blessed weekend. I particularly enjoyed watching them enjoy being grandparents. It was the last time that I saw Dennis’s wife, Alison, who died in 2021, as her life was shortened by the rigors of their journey. She worked 60-hour weeks until she died. When they went Christian, they changed their surname to David, for biblical reasons, and Dennis tried to change his name to Josiah David, but because of his legal entanglements, he could not legally do it. Sometime in the past decade, he did, but he will always be Dennis to me.

On that weekend, Dennis treated me like a historian, spending one day regaling me with his past several years of adventures, which resulted in his being banned from the energy industry in the USA, and he handed me a pile of documentation. He tried to interest me in that high-MPG carburetor, showed me his motorcycle prototype that did not vent exhaust to the atmosphere (and it performed well), and I even got to see one of his free-energy prototypes, which was an impressive piece of equipment. It was the rotating-magnet type. I heard from Brian O’Leary that those devices do not begin to tap the zero-point field until they get to about 2,000 RPMs. Dennis said that his prototype began having weird effects at 1,900 RPMs, so it was likely tapping the zero-point field. But it was all in a broken-down warehouse (a converted gas station), as Dennis’s business had been wiped out once again. But as I have written, I had long ago stopped believing that the businessman’s path had a prayer in our abysmally corrupt world.

A few years later, Dennis called me, wondering if I knew anybody with $20 million that could be shown to the federal government, as Dennis’s new play was a financial-engineering effort around Obamacare. Dennis began his journey in the business world as a salesman, and his marketing plan for his heat pump was essentially a financial-engineering play. Dennis is scientifically illiterate and only got involved with the technological aspects of his businesses because he had to. He said that his Obamacare play would be bigger than his free-energy play. When I heard that, I realized that Dennis did not understand the Epochal significance of free energy. If Dennis did not understand that, who does? That is part of my challenge, and why I do what I do. Even Brian did not yet grasp the Epochal significance of free energy, but if he had lived longer and read this essay (or this one) he would have understood.

For years, Dennis bounced his financial-engineering ideas off of me, because I was the only person that he knew who could understand them. The hallmarks of his programs were obvious to me. They were always brilliant and benevolent, in line with his Utopian ideals, but he tried them on the wrong planet or the wrong Epoch.

I knew people with the kind of money that Dennis was asking for, but it did not matter how innocent or seemingly secure that money would have been when the system attacked. They can make it up as they go. I am one of three of Dennis’s financiers who had their lives wrecked by getting involved with Dennis. I buried one of them, and do not need any more of those on my conscience. Around that time, I got my last email from Dennis, which stated, “I am ready for God to call me home, after this dark journey.” I sadly understood. Over a 30-year period, I saw Dennis go from “the people really care, but don’t have anything worth caring about,” to “almost nobody cares, but I am trying to find those who do,” to “my allies hurt me more than my enemies,” to “I am ready for God to call me home.” It was an amazing progression to witness. Of course, the federal government attacked Dennis’s Obamacare effort (I never cared enough about it to find out how it worked), and even the FBI raided him, the same agency that he risked his life for.

I last talked to Dennis when I learned that his wife died, and that was a teary day for me. I am Uncle Wade to their daughters, and Dennis and I are closer than family in ways. He is by far the greatest human that I have met or heard of. He is truly one of a kind. He gave the people who run the world some interesting days in the office and probably even some sleepless nights. If I outlive Dennis (who will turn 79 this spring), I’ll have some more to write. Dennis was still trying to make a dent, the last time we talked. I can only stand back and watch in awe.