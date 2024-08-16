In my recent essay, I sketched the rise of global elites. My sense is that global elites only began appearing with Europe’s conquest of Earth. Until there was a global conquest, global elites likely could not exist, and it could not have happened until the technical feat was achieved to turn Earth’s ocean into a low-energy transportation lane, by using history’s greatest energy technology to its time – the oceangoing sailing ship. That conquest was the greatest demographic catastrophe in the human journey. Entire continents of people were wiped out, enslaved, and otherwise exploited. The Americas and Australia are largely populated by the descendants of the invaders, and North America and Australia almost completely. Economists laud the rise of “trade” as some kind of civilizing influence, but that trade costed billions of lives, and the trade was often of people.

Not only was global conquest a game-changer for elites, but during that conquest, one imperial contender was the first to industrialize, which enabled it to form the world’s first global empire. Industrialization was the most dramatic transformation in the human journey, and one side effect was the biggest event in the human journey so far: the elimination of childhood death. Going clear back to gorillas, half of all offspring died before adulthood. It had nothing to do with medical interventions, but improvements in sanitation, hygiene, and nutrition.

Before industrialization, the primary path to wealth was to plunder it from others, which was considered the noblest of professions in ancient times. With industrialization, that changed, and polities could create their own wealth, on scales previously unimaginable, if they had the resources for it, and energy most of all. As Bucky Fuller said, if a barrel of oil was priced at the benefit that it provided humanity, it would cost one million dollars. Middle East oil is by far history’s greatest material prize.

So, the elite game changed. No longer was controlling territory and conquering neighbors the surest path the wealth, but spheres of economic influence could build fortunes previously unthinkable. What also happened was at the highest levels of the elite game, sitting on thrones was no longer desirable. Those new elites best operated out of the public eye. Today, they control the world economy, but the public has no idea who they are. Politicians and retail elites, such as those “philanthropic” billionaires, are stooges at most for those who truly run the world. Fuller wrote that politicians have always been “stooges” of economic interests.

If we had not encountered the agents of the global elite in our adventures, I would have never embarked on my public writings. It was a long, grim ride to realize who really ran the world. During my epic note-trading session with Brian O’Leary in 2001, he said that seven cartels controlled the world economy. It made perfect sense to me when I heard that. The seven cartels are:

1. Energy (with a bullet);

2. Medicine;

3. Banking;

4. The media;

5. Military;

6. Intelligence (the spy game);

7. Organized religion.

The energy game goes back to the beginning of our universe, warfare goes back to chimps, animals have self-medicated, spycraft goes way back (chimps spy on neighboring societies and engage in deceptive warfare tactics), and chimp waterfall displays seem to indicate a proclivity for religious rituals. Banking and the media arguably began the latest, but even those have deep roots in the human journey. But turning them all into global rackets did not begin happening until Europe began conquering the world.

Only banking is nakedly economic, but in a world of scarcity, all of the others primarily have economic goals. The economic wellbeing of all those rackets is always the top priority, but that is common to all organizations on Earth, as organizational survival is always the overriding imperative.

I discovered that the ideology and sociology of them are all similar. They are all steeply hierarchical, like capitalism is, and everybody is indoctrinated into the ideologies that undergird each racket. Idealists can be found in any of the rackets, but honest seekers will always come away disappointed, and those people are my target audience. Drinking the Kool-Aid, to eventually realize that it is brain-numbing poison, is a highly valuable process. Few ever achieve it.

All of the rackets spend great resources in building and maintaining high social standing, as some indispensable and heroic aspect of society. That is where propaganda and the media come in. The media enables all the others, and most people swallow it without any qualms. I have watched people embrace certain death rather than question their indoctrination. It took witnessing that repeatedly before I began to understand. So, the rackets are neatly integrated into societies and people will defend them to their deaths, which makes the racketeers’ jobs far easier.

The rank-and-file members of the rackets all drink the Kool-Aid, and those who fail to are quickly weeded out. But even the most obedient of them will experience some cognitive dissonance. Spooks often drink themselves to death or become zombies at Langley, counting their days to retirement and pouring themselves into a bottle each night. It is the extremely rare individual who wakes up and takes a stance, like Ralph McGehee did, but he barely survived his moment of awakening. Those who awaken and speak out are ostracized, attacked, and even murdered. The rank-and-file members of the rackets will heap scorn on those dissidents who betray the cause.

These are common dynamics in all of the rackets because humans are social animals that live in a world of scarcity, and those who run the rackets masterfully understand human nature and how to exploit it. I will discuss the dynamics of those rackets in coming posts.

I have seen mystical reasons for this that make sense, such as most souls who incarnate on Earth sleepwalk through all of their incarnations. I won’t deny it, but an effort like mine needs the caring and awakened. My effort does not stand a chance without people like that.

None of those global rackets will survive in the Fifth Epoch, global elites know it, which is why they have been so active in making sure that it does not arrive, and nearly all of humanity plays along. I am trying to crack that nut, which is the hardest one on Earth.