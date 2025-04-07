Today is the 100th anniversary of Ed Herman’s birth. His contributions are long outliving him, which is the most that a scholar can ask for. I recently saw yet another book based on Ed’s work. I have written about Ed at Substack plenty, and Ed’s Propaganda Model will be relevant as long as there is a capitalist media, and, really, as long we live in scarcity (which I am trying to help end).

Ed stayed busy into his 90s, and his last interview was given only weeks before his death at 92. Ed’s persistence is one of the stars that I steer by. I greatly miss my steady dose of Ed’s work, and what a life he lived. History will treat him very kindly as one of the USA’s greatest dissident intellectuals.