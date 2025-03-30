I have written about how I came to my approach to bringing free energy to humanity. This post is about why I think it could work. Make no mistake: if there are enough people who adopt my proposed approach and combine their efforts, it will work. Free-energy technology is older than I am, and the main reason why it stays in the shadows is that the organized suppression and social managers have helped make free energy unimaginable to nearly all of humanity. That is the primary problem. The greatest triumph of the global elite and social managers is making what I call the Fifth Epoch unimaginable, and the masses have obliged them. Most of what I do is to help make it imaginable, but my work is also about getting there. If we cannot imagine it, we certainly cannot consciously pursue it.

I also eventually realized that for none of the Epochal transitions of the human journey so far, could anybody see the next one coming. What was coming was simply unimaginable to everybody. This is the first time that people have imagined the next Epoch before it arrived. Today, when the subject of free energy and the next Epoch is broached, more than 99% of humanity reacts in indifference, denial, and fear. About the best that can be hoped for is a lazy acceptance; if somebody wants to give them history’s most lucrative technology, they would accept it (who wouldn’t?). For those few who get past those early hurdles to comprehension, they nearly invariably get stuck in the free-energy field’s state of arrested development, with its focus on inventors, scientists, promoters, and the like. Vanishingly few free-energy inventions actually work, and for those that do, the inventors usually get Crazy Inventor Syndrome, expect to be paid a trillion dollars, declare themselves the Second Coming and Messiah, and fall into other ego-traps. The biggest event in the human journey challenges anybody’s ego, and I have witnessed many casualties over the years.

Only when efforts survive the early hurdles do the agents of organized suppression get involved. I have long discussed the paths of failure for this task, such as applying for patents, keeping the technology proprietary, the capitalist approach, finding rich “philanthropists,” sneaking past the organized suppression, a guerilla revolution in garages and workshops, mounting a mass movement, defeating the global elites in battle, media campaigns, the hero’s approach, mounting conferences, beseeching the world’s governments or corporations, environmentalists, charities, scientific, academic, and “progressive” organizations. I have seen and heard it all since 1986, when I met Dennis Lee. All of those paths have been tried many times, and all have ended in failure, often with wrecked and shortened lives.

I found that none of those approaches aimed high enough, mainly because the people in those efforts did not aim high enough. Since scarcity and fear have dominated the human journey, all of those approaches, to one degree or another, have been rooted in scarcity and fear, in giving power away to others. If those efforts did not succumb to their internal weaknesses, the tactics of organized suppression strangled them in their cradles. No effort has ever gotten very far along. I have long written on the lessons that I learned and what a successful effort will need to do. I wrote on it again in recent years.

The basics have not changed. Here are the traits that I think a successful effort will need to have:

1. It must be loving, with a bullet, and means many things, including relinquishing judgment and refusing to see anybody as “bad guys” (a tribalism); we are all in this together, even the global elite; elites are simply one of the many ephemeral roles that humans have played over the Epochs; elites will become obsolete in the Fifth Epoch; as will bankers, soldiers, politicians, and many other roles;

2. It cannot be money-hungry; money-hungry efforts are doomed from the outset;

3. It must be or aspire to be enlightened;

4. It cannot invite in the darkness at the early stages; as the agents of darkness easily destroy fledgling efforts; when the effort is strong and mature (after delivering free energy to humanity), redeeming the darkness will be among its tasks;

5. It must seek power from within, not without, and love is the greatest power.

I have done my best to be Seth’s practicing idealist, with each step worthy of the goal, as the means become the ends. As my mystical studies have made clear, nobody gets away with anything. Anything that we do to others, we ultimately do to ourselves, as that is how our souls learn. Jesus’s message of loving the enemy is the most enlightened message ever given to humanity. A successful effort is not going to seek punishment of anybody.

It won’t take that many people who learn to sing the song of abundance to lead a successful effort. I am guessing 5,000 people, who will attract the 100,000 “do something” people. Then, the Fifth Epoch will arrive.

I do not expect everybody on Earth to become enlightened overnight when the Fifth Epoch arrives. Most will still sleepwalk, but as with the prior Epochs, the trend will accelerate of declining violence and societies’ becoming more humane. The masses can scarcely imagine what is right around the corner if an effort such as mine succeeds.

I know the qualities of the people that I seek:

1. Their hearts are in the right place;

2. They have already had an awakening experience, in which they recognized what their indoctrination and conditioning really was, and they began to discard it; that can happen in any walk of life;

3. My jury is still out on whether they need a mystical awakening, but Brian O’Leary was probably right, and they do;

4. They need to be or be willing to become scientifically literate; this takes some mental horsepower and gumption, but it is not really a heavy lift; I have been trying to make it as easy as I can; popularized science, which I based my biggest essay on (and my most recent essay, which is a book preview), is plenty; the people that I seek do not need to be professional scientists.

If my effort (or another – I may not live to see this come to pass) can find enough people with those qualities, and a little work, the Fifth Epoch is on its way.