In 2017, I became Edward S. Herman’s first and so far only biographer. Ed’s memory deserves far better than that. Fortunately, the situation with Ed’s legacy is far better than it is for other people whose torches I carry. I am the only person on the Internet who really carries the torch for Dennis Lee, Brian O’Leary, Ralph McGehee, and Gary Wean. Only Dennis is still alive. Fortunately, there is quite a stable of academics and scholars who carry on Ed’s work. If we turn the corner as a species, future historians will place Ed in the first ranks of history’s dissident intellectuals. I have been a bigger fan of Ed than Noam Chomsky for the past 30 years, and that is saying something. Noam will probably be regarded as the USA’s greatest dissident intellectual, and is the only living person who can be credibly compared to Einstein. To the general public, Noam is better known for Manufacturing Consent, but Ed was that book’s primary author and their legendary Propaganda Model was Ed’s invention, which he developed from his studies of corporate power structures.

Being Ed’s biographer has been a labor of love, and I felt a great duty to do his life justice. My bio is more of a summary of Ed’s political writings, and I think that Ed would have preferred it that way, as he was rarely very disclosing about his personal life and wanted his work to speak for itself. My offer to improve Ed’s Wikipedia bio, as I had done for Brian’s, is what led to my biography project for Ed. But Wikipedia’s bio of Ed remains libelous, and I doubt that that will change anytime soon. Wikipedia is an imperial rag where the USA is concerned.

The Propaganda Model is a series of filters that act on the mainstream media of capitalist nations (particularly the USA), which determine what news is fit to print. Those filters are:

1. Size, ownership, and profit orientation of the mass media;

2. The advertising license to do business;

3. The sourcing of mass media news;

4. Flak and the enforcers;

5. Anticommunism as a control mechanism (partly replaced by the “war on terror” and “free-market” ideology after the fall of the Soviet Union, and arguably “humanitarian intervention”).

Chomsky argued that the Propaganda Model was only a special case of the constraints that all intellectuals in capitalist societies are subjected to. Chomsky took it further, back to the Old Testament and how the “prophets” called out the abuses of the powerful, and were often punished for it.

The primary upshot of the Propaganda Model is that the media will reliably serve elite interests instead of accurately informing the public. In that sense, there is nothing new about the Propaganda Model, which is just a modern version of the observation that the emperor is stark naked, but nobody is brave enough to say it, and in the case of the media, many people really seem to see those robes.

Ed took a scientific approach to detecting media bias, and his use of paired examples is justifiably famous. Ed showed, in simple statistics, the double standards evident in how media subjects were treated, which served elite narratives above all else. Some of those statistics are among the most extreme ever adduced in the social sciences. There really is no arguing with them, which is why media venues such as Wikipedia smear Ed in crude fashion. The truth cannot be tolerated, not when there is brainwashing to be done.

I often refer to Ed’s work in my writings, for good reason, which I did long before I became his biographer. Oh, do I ever miss my regular dose of his work.