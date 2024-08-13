I have written about Sparky Sweet and my friend’s underground technology show for many years, and it is time to write a little more in Substack about them. I wrote about Sparky a little here, and a larger account is here. I heard about Joe Newman several weeks after meeting Dennis Lee, but when I became Dennis’s partner several months later, we did not even know that there was a free energy field. We had never heard of Tesla, etc. We began learning fast, I heard plenty of terrible tales over the next few years, and lived through one myself. But it was not until Mr. Advisor told me about his visit with Sparky that I realized that what we were pursuing was a reality. I will never forget the awe in Mr. Advisor’s voice as he described Sparky’s device as it cranked out the energy while ice formed on it. It defied orthodox theories of electricity, and Mr. Advisor was an internationally renowned expert in electricity.

Mr. Advisor did not tell me when he witnessed that demonstration, where it was, or who gave it, but the next year, within five minutes of my meeting Brian O’Leary for the first time, Brian identified Sparky as the inventor. I promptly forgot Sparky’s name for the next ten years, and only heard it again when I asked Brian what had happened to that inventor. Brian then told me about Sparky’s grim end. Sparky got in way over his head, and Brian said that Sparky was very tired at his life’s end of the struggle, harassment, and possible murder attempts. Sparky’s fatal “heart attack” may have been induced, as Brian’s seemed to be, and the only time that Brian alluded to that event in his writings was in his last book, because he was afraid that the spooks would finish the job. I did not know until the past decade that Sparky lived right down the road from us in the San Fernando Valley, so he had a front-row seat to what happened to us in Ventura. Sparky was horrified at what happened to us.

The account in The Lost Century is a little different from what I heard from Brian, and I don’t know what the truth was, other than the fact that Sparky was hounded to his death by the spooks, after initially thinking that he would get a tickertape parade.

Years later my close friend told me about his underground technology show, which he was kidnapped for. Several years later, I saw Steven Greer’s Disclosure Project witnesses describing some of the same technologies that my friend saw, which gave Greer’s effort credibility with me. The technologies are very real.

The people who put on that show for my friend risked their lives to present those technologies, so I have purposely not known much about that demonstration, other than that free energy and antigravity technologies were part of a show that had my friend’s eyes bugging out by the end. I don’t know when I can disclose more about that show, but in my life, hearing about those technologies might rank in the top-ten weirdest moments. When I mentioned that show to Brian, during our epic note-trading session, he was not even surprised, and replied with, “So, he got a show from the spooks.” Brian was more interested in my close relative who worked as a spook for Henry Kissinger.

For the general public, that all might be fascinating and entertaining, but after hearing the same kinds of stories over and over from the people in my circles, usually first- or second-hand, it became painfully monotonous. The technologies are real, as is the organized suppression of any efforts to independently develop those technologies. I may discuss the tactics of suppression further one day on Substack, but Greer gave a good summary of it. However, the biggest problem is not really the inventors and the organized suppressors, but the rest of us. But if I can find the people that an effort like mine needs, the Fifth Epoch is not far off.