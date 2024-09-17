I recently wrote a thread devoted to free-energy R&D efforts, spurred by my recent writings and exchanges. In summary, free-energy R&D is a lot harder than the public thinks it is. I have been hearing of free-energy tinkerers working in spare bedrooms, garages, barns, and basements since the 1980s. Almost none of them ever come up with something that is viable, and if they do, then the fun starts.

The “lucky” ones receive the friendly buyout offer, as we did a few months after I became Dennis Lee’s partner. More often, the inventor is seduced by the immensity of the situation and gets what Steven Greer called Crazy Inventor Syndrome and I call Inventoritis. Inventors afflicted by that disease declare themselves the Second Coming or Messiah and demand to be paid a trillion dollars. And those around the inventor get infected with similar delusions of greed and megalomania and the efforts collapse in a self-inflicted bloodbath. That has happened countless times.

For the vanishingly few efforts that make it past those early pitfalls, then the going gets hard. Brian O’Leary tried to educate the public in his last years on the gulf between a working prototype and something ready for public use. That takes hundreds of millions of dollars of development effort, the kind that no free-energy inventor has ever had access to. This is the toughest nut to crack on Earth, which is appropriate, I suppose, for the biggest event in the human journey. Steven Greer has the right idea, as he tries to fund a $50 million R&D facility, in which anything that is developed will be open-sourced. That is a big step in right direction and I’ll call it a prerequisite for any effort that aspires to be successful.

But it is far harder than it looks, and free-energy technology for public use is not going to come out of somebody’s spare bedroom.

It turns out that that R&D has been done, long ago. What my friend saw in his underground technology show was 35th-generation technology that was market-ready. But the public does not get any while it collectively sleeps and is its own worst enemy.

None of this is easy, but I think that I have a way there.