There are many reasons why bringing free energy to humanity is the toughest nut to crack on Earth, and this post will sketch the issues. First off, any disruptive technology has long odds against market success. The stars have to align perfectly for an effort for “mundane” disruptive technologies to be successful, and the issues increase by an order of magnitude and more for free energy. There are technical, funding, organizational, market, and regulatory issues to be negotiated for a successful effort. The journey from a working prototype to something market-ready is a long, perilous process, even if there was not any organized suppression, which can hail from many corners.

In his last years, Brian O’Leary tried to educate the public on the vast gulf between a working prototype and something ready for public use. For the relatively few free-energy inventors who develop a working prototype that successfully taps the zero-point field (less than 5% do), the effort usually ends there, largely due to a lack of funding. At that point, the inventor has usually borrowed to the hilt and dragged his family along with his painful obsession. About the “best” outcome at that stage is that the global elite have taken notice and they make the inventor the friendly buyout offer. We received one of those a few months after I became Dennis’s partner. Those are the only “happily ever after” stories in the free energy milieu. Those who take the friendly buyout offer are silenced and neutralized, relatively few suspected that their fledgling technology was shelved instead of developed further, and the inventor worked on his tan for the rest of his life. His primary motivation was to become rich, so he achieved his goal, even if somehow his invention never made it to market. Many billions of dollars have been spent on friendly buyout offers.

I have sketched the methods of organized suppression, from the intelligence-gathering process to neutralizing the threat, and Steven Greer also summarized them. Again, few efforts ever become a threat, and the effort usually fails without the inventor’s ever suspecting what might have happened had he been successful in constructing a working prototype.

As I have stated many times, nearly all of the suppression is structural, not conspiratorial. Free-energy inventors who apply for patents are fools. As a rule, the patent office will not grant patents for free-energy devices, citing “perpetual motion” and other objections. If the inventor really has something, then the government swoops in and classifies it, essentially stealing it, and the inventor risks prison and worse if he pursues his invention any further. Probably even more foolish and dangerous is playing the proprietary technology game, as Sparky Sweet did. Government officials do not intervene then, but spooks. Sparky was hounded to a grim end, his technologies were seized upon his suspicious death, and his secrets died with him.

While watching Steven Greer’s The Lost Century, I was amused by the comparison of free inventors to Gollum with his “precious.” Greer called it the “Crazy Inventor Syndrome” and I have called it “Inventoritis.” But the problem is far larger than that. Everybody around the inventor becomes infected with greed and delusions of grandeur, and it all collapses in a self-inflicted bloodbath while the global elite look on in relieved amusement, as the problem took care of itself. The reality is more like the Orc fight at Cirith Ungol than it is Gollum and his ring.

Chasing after rich “philanthropists” is also an exercise in futility, as is approaching governments, corporations, NGOs and other “progressives,” etc. As the first comment on my Substack site showed, within milliseconds, nearly all scientists will give the knee-jerk response about how free energy is “impossible,” as it defies the “laws of physics.” There are no organizations on Earth that will help, other than those already devoted to the issue, and those are all stuck in the free energy field’s state of arrested development. If there is an organization on Earth with the right stuff to bring free energy to the world, I have not heard of it, which is why I do what I do.

Another major and potentially fatal delusion is thinking that the global elite can be sneaked past, and a related delusion is the fantasy that there is an underground guerilla movement of garage tinkerers who will make free energy happen, if they can only get the blueprints for a free energy device. There are several dimensions of those delusions, and one of which is a naïve belief about how easy it all is. Think of an Intel chip facility, not some tinkerers’ garage or workshop, for how free energy devices will be made.

A related argument is that one good demonstration will break the floodgates. Free energy devices have been demonstrated, Sparky’s among them. Quite often, that is when the problems began, not ended. The friendly buyout offer usually removes the inventor from the scene, and quickly. But I have also heard of harassment, murder attempts, untimely deaths, etc. The global elite have quite a bag of tricks, and my sense is that whatever achieves the effect of neutralizing the threat with the least cost and visibility is the preferred outcome, and they have many strategies to choose from. Organized suppression has become a science.

Trying to mount a mass movement has been tried. I was involved with five such efforts before I finally was cured of that approach. The masses don’t have the right stuff for this. They arrive for the spectacle, opportunity, and serving other ego needs. The people who can make this happen are few and far between, but there would not be many needed for an effort like mine. Ten like Dennis Lee or a hundred like Brian O’Leary, and we would have had free energy long ago. But people like them virtually do not exist on Earth today. The “let’s have a conference” mentality is foolish and even suicidal in this milieu.

Then there are men with Young Warrior delusions who think that they can defeat the global elite in battle. They don’t even know where to start, and they are no threat. I have heard of an attempt happening right now, by military personnel, to try to defeat the global elite, over the free energy issue in particular. Good luck with that. Maybe it will work, and nobody would be more pleasantly surprised than me if it did, but I am sure not counting on it. I may be under some kind of White Hat protection, but if so, I have seen no overt evidence of it and am sure not counting on it.

In my opinion, this issue needs to be engaged in the light of day, without seeking conflict, punishment, operating in secret, and the many other all-too-human motivations over the Epochs. I think that a successful effort will need to be aligned with the goal, as the means become the ends.

This post is a brief sketch on why all free-energy efforts to date have failed, and there have been thousands of them.