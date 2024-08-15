One irony of what I do as a comprehensivist is that in various circles, and even with the public at large, I am better known for my JFK-hit writings or medical racket writings (1, 2) or American Empire writings or Moon landing writings and several other topics than I am on the free energy issue. I wish that it was not like that, but I eventually accepted it. I get contacted to this day by scientists and others on the Moon landing issue. It can become wearying. But the JFK-assassination issue might be the most prominent of those, at least in the popular culture.

I do not consider myself to be a JFK-hit expert. People have spent their entire lives studying and investigating the JFK-hit issue, and I am a comparative dabbler. If I have any expertise regarding the JFK-hit issue, it is just from comparing the best evidence that I have seen against Gary Wean’s account of his meeting with John Tower. I have no doubt that Gary recounted that conversation to the best of his recollection. I never saw a credible piece of JFK-hit evidence that contradicted Gary’s story, and as more evidence has come to light over the 37 years since Gary first published his account, it has only served to further support Gary’s testimony. As an ancillary testimonial benefit, Gary had encounters with Jack Ruby in the 1940s, who was a high-ranking mobster, not the small-time nightclub owner that the Warren Commission portrayed him as. Gary’s testimony has always been my center of gravity when looking into the JFK hit, and this post will be dedicated to the JFK issue. I’ll try to keep it brief.

If we accept Gary’s account as genuine, then there is no way on Earth that Oswald was the lone gunman. The recent revelation of yet one more bullet that was found in the presidential limousine is just the latest of the thousand nails in the coffin of the official version. JFK died in a hail of bullets that came from at least two directions and maybe three. He was hit in the back, throat, and by perhaps two head shots, while at least one bullet and maybe more hit John Connally, one hit the limo windshield from the front, a bystander was hit by bullet debris, and now we have another bullet retrieved from the limousine.

Jack Ruby was a high-ranking gangster who had a front-row seat in Dealey Plaza and invited an FBI informant to “watch the fireworks” with him. Another mob-associated criminal was detained by Dallas police in the building where shots were likely fired at JFK (and he happened to be in town when Bobby Kennedy was murdered). I believe that Ruby was involved in the real assassination plot, and his job was silencing Oswald before he could reveal the operation that he was part of. It was a kind of suicide mission for Ruby, but the Mob can be persuasive like that. Oswald likely should have been killed earlier but got away. When Dwight Eisenhower saw Ruby shoot Oswald on national TV, it reminded him of how banana republics operated.

In my opinion, the book depository rifle, Magic Bullet, backyard photos, and the camera that allegedly took them were all planted to frame Oswald, and some of that evidence may have been related to the fake assassination plan. I believe that because there were two operations – the fake hit and the real one – investigators have unwittingly comingled the evidence, which has led to many vying theories and confusion. That is part of the problem.

If Allen Dulles, J. Edgar Hoover, Lyndon Johnson, George Bush Senior, and Nelson Rockefeller were involved with planning the JFK hit, then the cover-up to frame Oswald as the patsy began long before shots rang out.

The “retail” plan of a fake assassination attempt was eerily similar to Operation Northwoods, which instead of framing Castro for an assassination attempt on JFK tried to frame him for terrorist incidents. JFK dismissed Operation Northwoods, but it was revived by the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the same time that E. Howard Hunt recruited Oswald into his fake assassination plot. Hunt later told the original Watergate attorney that JFK was killed over the ET issue. That strangely makes sense to me, and my guess is that it was related to JFK’s proposed joint mission to the Moon with the Soviet Union, as JFK tried to end the Space Race and Cold War. NASA expected that it might encounter ETs on the Moon, so I can easily envision that JFK wanted to brief the Soviet Union on that issue. The Soviets knew plenty about the ET/UFO issue, so there was little “national security” harm if JFK planned such a briefing. If JFK really was killed over the ET issue, I see it as more of a “last straw” issue, as plenty of interests wanted JFK dead. My opinion is that JFK was likely killed because he tried to end the Cold War, which was the MIC’s bread and butter.

Gary had his own ideas about the JFK hit, and thought that Jewish mobsters, maybe on behalf of Israel, were behind the JFK hit. When Gary did that, he was like the rest of us in crafting his scenario and assembling the pieces as he saw fit. His testimonies on the John Tower conversation and his encounters with Jack Ruby stand on their own, and since Ruby was a Jewish mobster who worked with Mickey Cohen, and Cohen was a close associate of Menachem Begin, there were not many degrees of separation between Israel and the JFK hit. Gary was the originator of the “Jews did it” angle on the JFK hit, and I don’t know what all his evidence was, but I did not find the Jewish hypothesis to be very persuasive. Israel was certainly a beneficiary of the JFK hit, and may indeed have been involved at some level, but I see them more as muscle than masterminds. If I had to put my money on it, I would bet on the Eastern Oligarchy, especially the Rockefellers, and the MIC as the interests that planned, executed, and covered up the JFK hit. Mobsters were definitely involved, but I think as muscle, Jewish mobsters were definitely involved, on Ruby’s involvement alone, and maybe even Israel, but I doubt that they called the shots. Too many powerful interests in the USA wanted JFK dead. No need to invoke foreign influence.

Allen Dulles knew Oswald’s handlers In Dallas, which could have been part of the fake plan, but Dulles may have been privy to both operations. There are too many missing piece of the puzzle to solve the crime, but the best pieces strongly point away from Oswald’s being the lone assassin.

I doubt that JFK’s murder will ever be definitively solved, but for me, the important upshot of the JFK hit was the permanent demotion of the American presidency. The sitting president could be murdered in broad daylight in front of hundreds of witnesses, and it would all be covered up. After JFK, all American presidents were puppets and knew it. The American president sits far down the food chain of power on Earth. None of the important decisions are made by Earth’s politicians.