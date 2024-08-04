Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

Capt. Roy Harkness
Aug 4Edited

I'm surprised Wade, that you would still espouse Noam Chomsky in any way. Canadian journalist Barrie Zwicker first raised my hackles about Chomsky in his book "Towers of Deception" with his accounts of Chomsky's performance in connection to the Kennedy Assassination and also 9/11; meanwhile a certain Miles J. Mathis wrote and posted a very interesting article about him: "Noam Chomsky is and Always Has Been a Spook": https://mileswmathis.com/chom.pdf. Possibly not an unimpeachable source, but it should still set your spidey-sense a-tingling... 🤔

But what finally did it for me was his atrocious, despicable promotion of The Lethal Injections during the Covid Fraudemic and his contemptuous dismissal of the Covid dissidents. The man's a Judas-goat, an imposter, and a fraud. 🕳

