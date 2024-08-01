Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

Capt. Roy Harkness
Aug 2Edited

Have you any familiarity with the English writer, Colin Wilson? At this point in my life, besides "A Healed Planet" (seriously!😘 ) he has been my greatest influence. He passed in 2013 at I think the age of 82, having authored 150 books. The ones most salient for me were "The Occult", "Mysteries", "Beyond the Occult" (that one was particularly compelling) and "A Criminal History of Mankind"; but I'll also draw attention to his first book, "The Outsider"; an examination of alienation in literature and history, written and published in 1957 at the age of 23, and his novels "Ritual in the Dark" (first written when he was 17😳) and "Sex Diary of a Metaphysician" which has Aleister Crowley in it, in the character of Caradoc Cunningham. 🤨 I named my neglected blog, "Sex Diary of An Oboist" in Colin's honour... As one might expect from a classical musician, there is of course, no sex in it of any kind... 😭

