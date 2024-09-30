It is time to briefly address a highly complex issue that is related to my work. My paranormal experiences began at age 16 in a meditation class, and the veridical information that came in the first ten seconds of the first joint exercise permanently altered my worldview. The same thing happened to Brian O’Leary five years later while performing the same exercise. It ruined us as mainstream scientists, and for me, before I ever began my career. We both began exploring the fringes and I became quite the student of spirituality, as did Brian, although he was more scientifically oriented than I was, with his background.

When I interacted with channeled entities that could read my mind, and I witnessed and participated in events (like a voice in my head that guided my life – 1, 2, 3) that are so spectacular that even I have a hard time believing them sometimes, concepts such as materialism became meaningless. The debunking of the paranormal by “skeptics” is embarrassingly bad when they are not being dishonest.

Also, when people realize that creation is a far bigger place than our physical universe, the idea that we are not alone in the universe becomes obvious. Physical reality teaches lessons that cannot be learned elsewhere, so the idea that life on Earth is merely a glorious accident of chemistry begins looking shaky. I have a lot of respect for today’s science, but I also realize its limitations, not least of which is that paradigm-shattering findings have been hidden from mainstream scientists for longer than I have been alive. Brian argued that we need a new science, and he advocated scientific investigation of paranormal phenomena.

The year after I met Brian, he co-hosted a UFO symposium. High-ranking American military officials attended and “offered” to have Brian do classified UFO work for them. Brian nearly died immediately after rejecting their “offer” and the incident shortened his life. The closest that Brian came to writing about it publicly was in his last book. He was afraid of the repercussions from the spooks if he publicly discussed the incident.

When my days of study began, I studied everything, and the UFO/ET issue was just one of many. I got sucked into the Moon landings issue, partly because of Brian, and eventually I was satisfied that we landed men on the Moon using conventional rocket technology. But the Apollo 11 astronauts may have encountered ETs on the Moon.

I have always respected Steven Greer’s Disclosure Project effort. One of its primary upshots is that global elites have obtained ET technology. My views are similar to Ed Mitchell’s. Mitchell walked on the Moon during the Apollo 14 mission. But before I ever heard of Greer, my close friend was kidnapped and given an underground technology show, which included free energy and antigravity technology. Several years later, I saw Greer’s Disclosure Project witnesses describing the same technology that my friend saw, and my friend does not even believe in ETs.

A generation ago, a Boeing pal arranged for us to visit James Gilliland’s ranch to watch UFOs fly over. The first night, we got quite a show, and one of my Boeing pals was never the same after that. I returned three times and always got a show. Greer emphasizes that the lines between extraterrestrials and extra-dimensionals can get blurry, and it is not an either/or issue. Visiting ETs generally have advanced spiritual understandings. There are no materialists in their ranks.

ETs are not all that important to my work. The transformative potential of the technologies that my friend saw is what interests me. If an ET comes to dinner, it will be an honored guest. But until that day comes, I keep my head down and do my work. In the Fifth Epoch, I think that ET and extra-dimensional contact will be normal.