I grew up in a military family in a military community in an imperial nation, and nearly became a soldier myself. I was steeped in imperial propaganda almost from the cradle. My father had to get a top-secret security clearance to work in NASA’s Mission Control Room. I did not learn that until I was a teenager, and while a young adult, I learned that a close relative was a CIA contract agent who worked on Henry Kissinger’s secret team. My relative nearly tried to recruit me into the family “business,” and I thank my lucky stars that I moved out of his life before he could try.

Several years later, Dennis Lee told me about the Special Forces mission that he was inducted into just before he was discharged from the U.S. Army’s paratroop corps, to clean up a CIA operation gone bad in Cambodia. Dennis took many lives on that mission. My CIA-contract-agent relative had a lot of blood on his hands and met the fate that so many spooks and Special Forces soldiers did: he drank himself to death.

Soon after becoming Dennis’s partner, we began receiving contact from the global elite, from both its “White Hat” and “Black Hat” factions. In 1990, while Dennis was in solitary confinement, after rejecting the CIA’s billion-dollar offer to go away before we had the boom lowered on us, I met with a former policeman, Gary Wean, who was fighting the same corrupt authorities who wiped out our company. The global elite infiltrated contract agents into our companies (1, 2) in Seattle and Ventura, California, where I was raised, to help wipe out our companies as we weathered attacks from officials and the media. I call that an “inside-outside” job, and it was a common tactic.

Gary’s advice was instrumental in my springing Dennis from jail less than three months later. The year before Dennis was arrested with his million-dollar bail, Gary published his book on his adventures. One chapter of his book was devoted to his meeting with John Tower, three weeks after the JFK assassination, about what really happened. JFK was killed in a backfired CIA operation run by E. Howard Hunt to frame Castro for an assassination attempt on JFK, to goad JFK into authorizing an American invasion of Cuba. I became Gary’s friend, and I am the only person today who carries Gary’s torch on the Internet. I spent twelve years examining the JFK-hit evidence before I went public with my account.

Before I left my home town in 1990, I heard of Sparky Sweet from a close friend, and I heard not only about Sparky’s amazing free energy device, but also the organized suppression activities that he bore the brunt of.

By 1990, my life had been shattered by the previous several years, and I began to study everything in my radicalized state. One of the first works that I read in late 1990 was Ralph McGehee’s book about his days at the CIA. Ralph had to engage in a two-year legal battle with the CIA to publish his book, and the CIA and friends eventually hounded Ralph into silence. I became Ralph’s friend, and am about the only person on the Internet who still carries Ralph’s torch. The year after reading Ralph’s book I met Brian O’Leary, a former astronaut who was just getting his feet wet in the free energy field. Brian knew Sparky. The next year, Brian nearly died of a “heart attack” immediately after receiving an “offer” from the military to do classified UFO work, when Brian co-sponsored a UFO conference. I am the only person on the Internet today who carries Brian’s torch.

During those early years of study, a close friend was kidnapped and given an underground exotic technology demonstration, which included free energy and antigravity technology, among other mind-bogglers. Several years later, when I had my epic note-trading session with Brian, I mentioned my friend’s underground show to Brian. Brian was not even surprised, and replied with, “So, he got a show from the spooks.” Brian was more interested in my relative who worked for Kissinger than he was in that underground technology show. It seemed that my friend was in good company, although I have not heard a credible report of anybody else who got a show like that, but I don’t try to find such reports, either. Several years later, I saw Steven Greer’s Disclosure Project witnesses describing the same technologies that my friend saw, which gave Greer’s efforts credibility with me.

Many years later, I was approached by the original Watergate attorney, who was told by Hunt that JFK was killed over the ET issue, and it made sense to me. Greer ran afoul of the spooks when he mounted Congressional UFO hearings. People died and Greer was never the same. He has my sympathy and respect. I have my doubts that his latest effort will work, but the odds are long for any such effort. This is the hardest nut to crack on Earth.

In summary, I am all too familiar with the spook world, and when I heard that the intelligence field is one of the seven cartels that control the world economy, it was no surprise at all. And similar to how the media enables the other rackets, so do the spooks. The spooks enable all of the other rackets, with their cloak-and-dagger activities. I have heard plenty of grim spook scuttlebutt from those close to the world’s power structure, enough to know that I want to avoid it if I can.

Of course, the subject of the spooks gets conspiracists all in a lather, but I have rarely seen anything of value come from the conspiracist camp, and I try to ignore them. It is often wild and paranoid speculation, cobbling thin evidence into fantastic scenarios, etc.

I do my best to steer clear of the spooks, and all of our encounters were when the spooks approached us, of course, as the spooks do not hang out their shingle, particularly at the global level. So far, people like me who just write do not receive overt spook attention. The global elite have not forgotten about me, and I have assumed that I have been under constant surveillance since the 1980s, but they just watch and listen, as far as I know. We’ll see if my current visibility efforts bring any unwanted attention.

As with the media, the spooks are also a power unto themselves, even though they enable the other rackets.