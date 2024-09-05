Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Fairchild's avatar
Bill Fairchild
Sep 8

"... the English took advantage of coal like no other people". Ah, yes, and then there were the famous London fogs. See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pea_soup_fog for a much more detailed and gruesome description of the deadly fogs in London. The worst ever, in terms of human deaths, was December 5-9, 1952, when 4,000 died and 100,000 were made sick during that one month. The burning of soft coal in homes to keep them warm, along with unusually cold weather and no wind movement, plagued Longdon for about 700 years. Once again, humans are simply doing what comes naturally and seems to be a good solution for a problem (or inconvenience, like cold weather) without having any idea of the consequences.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Wade Frazier
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Wade Frazier
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture