Poverty, crime, violence, and war will quickly disappear in the Fifth Epoch, as they all arise from scarcity. As Azar Gat wrote, all violence is rooted in scarcity, as is competition. Poverty abets crime, and poverty is obviously a condition of scarcity. War is crime magnified, violence on an epic scale, and is a racket unto itself. These are also the primary determinants of childhood adversity and mortality. Obviously, in a world of abundance, these issues fade to oblivion.

It would be a long discussion on the motivation of the global elite that are inflicting this era of artificially enforced scarcity onto humanity. Are they simply trying to protect their ill-gotten turf, or do they truly enjoy the agonies that they inflict on humanity? Is it both? I am not a mind-reader, but there is plenty of evidence that it may be both, at least among some of them. Those are dark subjects that I do not enjoy exploring, and I realized long ago that focusing on them is not going to right the ship. Even though they helped ruin my life and keep track of me to this day, I treat them as background noise and wish them no harm. Defeating them is not the answer. Making them obsolete is, and only one thing can do that.

For those who yearn for “justice” and accountability for those people, once people develop spiritual perspectives (which can only be formed through experience, not by teachings or literature reviews), they understand that nobody ever gets away with anything. Anything that we do to another, we ultimately do to ourselves, as that is how our souls learn. We also are generally not privy to whether violations of others are incurring new karma or paying back old karma. We all own a piece of this, can choose love at any time, and that is the way out, not looking for payback.

Many people on Earth have devoted their lives to crime, violence, and war. Early in the Fifth Epoch, they may seem lost, as their “livelihoods” vanished and they were no longer able to prey on people like in the good old days. They will be redeemed, too, but they may be among the last to finally understand.

Advocating the end of poverty, crime, violence, and war may seem like a Sunday school teaching, but they are easily predictable outcomes in a world economy based on abundance instead of scarcity.