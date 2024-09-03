I have written about the medical racket since the 1990s. All rackets will vanish in the Fifth Epoch, but the end of the medical racket will be particularly welcome. I have written about its roots to its flourishing to this day. The bottom line is that the medical racket needs sick people. That imperative has led to a host of evils, and maybe the most obvious of which was a war on lifestyles that made people healthy, particularly their diets. The medical establishment even promoted cigarettes. When my family changed its diet from processed food to whole food in 1970, which resulted in a health miracle for my father, the next decade, the book that precipitated that change was banned in the USA for being contrary to medical dogma, which is admitted today was wrong. In fact, that banned book’s advice forms orthodox medicine’s first line of defense today.

Forty years later, we saw that same spirit of censorship, as any suggestion that COVID-19 came out of a lab was censored off of the Internet for a year. Today, the lab-origin hypothesis of COVID’s origin is the leading one. And we call the USA a democratic nation that prizes free speech.

In recent years, I finally saw a scientific reason for why processed food is at the root of virtually all chronic diseases (I already knew it, but did not know the mechanism), as it wrecks the mitochondria, which are the power centers of complex life. A human is, by weight, 10% mitochondria. Call me amazed, but the medical bureaucracy is finally coming out against processed food, more than 50 years after it should have.

I have written at length on why medical interventions receive no credit for defeating infectious disease. Credit goes to improvements in sanitation, nutrition, and hygiene, which were side effects of industrialization and led to the biggest event in the human journey so far, the elimination of childhood death. Nearly all medical interventions to this day are worthless, especially the lucrative ones. Western medicine is good at emergency and reconstructive medicine, which arose from warfare, but it is a miserable failure for nearly everything else.

In the Fifth Epoch, everybody’s diet will be whole food, raised in “organic” conditions. All inebriants are brief escapes from misery that wreck health, and since nobody will be miserable, nobody will ingest inebriants. People’s “workdays” will be a few hours at most, will be the most fulfilling part of their days, and the rest of the time will be spent on self-realization, their social lives, entertainments that we can scarcely imagine today, and maintaining perfect health will be easy. Everybody will live to be at least 100 years old and be healthy the entire way. Virtually all diseases will become one more relic of prior Epochs, and nobody will miss diseases, obviously. What diseases might survive will be easily treated, and not under the warfare paradigm of today’s Western medicine.