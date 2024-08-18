Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Capt. Roy Harkness's avatar
Capt. Roy Harkness
Aug 18Edited

You remind me of my efforts to stop people taking The Lethal Injection. I have a co-worker, "Steve"; September 2021 I guess, warned him in no uncertain terms, his response was "It's going to happen"... 7 doses, 3 aortic stents and a prescription for bloodthinners later he bluntly informed me "the vaccinations had nothing to do with it"... 🕳 Okay Steve, no problem...🤷 and Lorna, our landlady and close friend of my wife for 30 years finally told me to drop it, she wasn't interested. 4 doses later and October 23 last year we got an email from Lorna: Had to have her cat Mischief put down; the poor creature had developed an inoperable bloodclot in the artery to his legs... 🤔

In the immortal words of Kurt Vonnegut: "So it goes." 🙄

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Wade Frazier and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Wade Frazier
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture