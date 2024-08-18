Next to the energy racket, I know the medical racket the best. My life was attacked by the energy and medical rackets at the same time, as if my unseen “friends” wanted to make sure that I got the message. My first brush with the medical racket was at age 12, when our family changed its diet from processed food to whole food to save my father’s health, which resulted in a health miracle. The next decade the book that initiated our dietary change was banned in the USA for being contrary to medical dogma. Today, that banned book’s advice is the medical establishment’s first line of defense for artery disease. More astoundingly, the FDA is about to mandate warning labels on the foods that we abandoned over 50 years ago. The rackets are not all-powerful, and it was amazing to witness those changes in my lifetime.

Western medicine is good at emergency and reconstructive medicine, which were developed on battlefields and related venues, but it is a miserable failure at nearly everything else, especially the treatment and prevention of degenerative and infectious diseases, but that is where the big money is.

I wrote about the cancer racket at length in my original medical racket essay, and have noted how worthless most orthodox treatments are for degenerative and chronic diseases, as they only treat symptoms, not causes. The underlying cause of probably all degenerative diseases is metabolic disease, which is primarily caused by eating processed food. I was reading this just this morning on the metabolic cause of cancer, which was known a century ago, and is why orthodox cancer treatments do not work.

Infectious disease was the greatest killer of children in civilization, and it was defeated before I was born, no thanks to Western medicine. The elimination of childhood death is the biggest event in the human journey so far, and modern medicine had almost nothing to do with it.

While infectious disease was being conquered by improvements in sanitation, hygiene, and nutrition, which were side effects of the Industrial Revolution, the face of American medicine promoted cigarettes, and most infamously a cigarette with an asbestos filter, which he designed the “research” for. That same quack also led the cancer racket, trying to buy out or wipe out all treatments other than the worthless and lucrative ones that attacked the tumor.

Pasteur started a “germ mania” that persists to this day. Polio and AIDS are likely caused by chemical poisoning, not the polio and HIV viruses, and while I wrote about the germ theory of disease and vaccines in my original medical racket essay, I was not aware that an infectious disease racket had been built in the USA until it was shoved in my face with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Almost nothing that the public has been told about the pandemic by officialdom and the media is close to the truth. The propaganda and censorship were the greatest that I witnessed in my lifetime, and that is saying something. Just a few days ago, a famous COVID dissident asked Google’s AI program about COVID vaccines and the childhood vaccine schedule and received a remarkably honest response. The propagandists and censors can’t control it all.

According to various sources that I have encountered over the years, including what Steven Greer discovered on his odyssey, the global rackets all interlock at the top. I discovered that all of the rackets have similar sociologies. They all vend their particular ideologies that justify their positions (and crimes), and anybody who wants a successful career in those rackets had better guzzle that Kool-Aid with no questions asked. Most heavily imbibe that Kool-Aid and never learn any differently, nor do they want to.

But, by far, what enables the rackets is a sleeping and compliant public, who often file along like sheep to their deaths. I had to watch people repeatedly embrace certain death over questioning their indoctrination before I began to understand. A close friend is doing that as I write this, and all that I could do was publish what I would do if I got cancer, which was a futile effort.

Very few in the rackets question the orthodox stories (for those who do, it is usually because they are idealists and experienced events that were contrary to their indoctrination), and when they do, it can become highly disillusioning, but those disillusioned people are my target audience. That process can happen in any realm of human endeavor, but it can be particularly powerful when it happens in the global rackets.

The medical racket is normal. All human endeavors become corrupted and turn into rackets in a world of scarcity. The only solution is abundance, and only one thing can do that. All rackets will quickly collapse in the Fifth Epoch, including the medical racket, and nobody will miss them.