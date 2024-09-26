The Ancient Greeks named six different kinds of love, and the world’s religions have many variants. After people have near-death experiences (NDEs), they often try to describe a feeling of love that dwarfs any Earthly counterpart. From the world’s best repository of NDE experiences, I just read through the eight most recent (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 – I have read them all in that repository since around the year 2000), and every one of them discussed the overwhelming feeling of unconditional love that they felt. Here are some quotes from those and other recent accounts:

“The feeling of unconditional love was super-incredible, and very strong. I have never felt anything like that. When I told my mom about this experience, she was a little angry because she could not understand me. She couldn't connect to why I was saying it was the strongest feeling of love I have ever felt.”

“I can only relate this experience as being in the universal womb of love. It is a love that is nothing like what we humans call love here on earth.”

“The amount of love that surrounded and filled me is not explainable in human language. It was incredible!”

“What [I] felt in that dark space was an immense amount of love, or being held. It was like the biggest peaceful-universal bear hug I’ve ever felt. It was like being wrapped in velvet in your mom's arms while being loved beyond measure.”

Descriptions such as those are far from new. From Jane Smith’s 1952 NDE (from this book):

“And this enormously bright light seemed almost to cradle me. I just seemed to exist in it and be part of it and be nurtured by it and the feeling just became more and more and more ecstatic and glorious and perfect. And everything about it was – if you took the one thousand best things that ever happened to you in your life and multiplied by one million, maybe you could get close to this feeling, I don’t know. But you’re just engulfed by it.”

The Greeks called that love agape, which is unconditional love, the kind attributed to Jesus and other masters. The channeled entity Michael said that agape was the highest state that humans could aspire to. It was the same awareness behind Jesus’s statement of “love the enemy.” I consider that the most enlightened message ever delivered to humanity, which is another way of saying that we are all one, which Michael said is the message from the godhead.

I am not certain that love and fear are mutually exclusive, but it sure seems that way. In the Michael teachings, the positive and negative poles of human expression come from love and fear. Michael said that Jesus taught that physical reality is the cruelest plane of creation, and I’ll buy that. In probably every mystical work I have ever read, and I have read hundreds, they all agreed that love is the power of creation.

An effort like mine is inextricably intertwined with the outcome, as the means become the ends. Only if the effort is grounded in love will it succeed. Here is what I consider a possible outcome. We will only get there if enough of us choose love and combine our efforts. One of the stars that I steer by is an alleged visit by Michael Roads to two future Earths, about 300 years into our future. I know psychonauts who have taken similar journeys, so I do not regard Roads’s account as fictional.

In one world, the inhabitants chose love, and in the other, they did not. Of course, the world where they chose love was heavenly, and the world where they did not was hellish. Both were technologically advanced, too, at least as compared to mainstream technology today. Technology by itself is never the answer – it is how we use it that matters.

Fear is a survival mechanism, which evolved to keep organisms alive. In the Fifth Epoch, survival concerns should largely disappear, with their attendant fear. It will be a lot easier to choose love when not living in fear. I think that when fear is banished, love in all of its forms will flourish, in ways that today are unimaginable to almost all humans. When the world as we know it comes to an end, almost everything about that new world is unimaginable to people today, and that is normal. If an effort like mine succeeds, love as humanity has never known it will flourish on Earth.