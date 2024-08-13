In his The Lost Century video, Steven Greer summarized the tactics of organized suppression. I have experienced, witnessed, or heard of all of them. I have written on this topic at length. However, organized suppression is just one facet of the issue, and it does not all emanate from the global elite. And I mean the real global elite, not the retail elite, whose names are public knowledge – the public does not know the names of the people who really run the world.

Dennis Lee experienced organized suppression from the local, state, national, and global levels. And it was not just facets of top-down suppression tactics, as more local interests protected their turf, such as Washington State’s electric companies. And like Sparky Sweet did, Dennis thought that he would get a tickertape parade, before he was rudely disabused of the idea.

I strongly suspect that the global elite took notice of Dennis in Washington (and we heard from them the next year), and may have been involved in wiping out our Seattle company, but my sense is that the organized suppression was instigated by the local electric companies, although a federal agency seems to have been the ringleader. The hit man that was sicced on Dennis’s company worked for that agency, but he also seems to have worked for more global interests and developed fake alternative energy credentials years before attacking our company, similar to how Lee Harvey Oswald developed fake communist credentials.

The mafia tried to muscle in on Dennis’s companies many times, and Dennis survived multiple mafia hit attempts, but that was just the local shenanigans of organized crime. In 1998, I heard Tom Bearden discuss the tactics of organized suppression, and wanted to discuss it with him afterward, but he was not interested. If we had, I would have likely discovered that we were subjected to a sting effort similar to the one that almost got Bearden, only the year before I met him. It took me another ten years to figure it out.

Apparently, before the Cold War ended, the global elite used violence liberally. But they have developed quite a bag of tricks, and violence is more of a last resort these days. Not because they are squeamish, but because a trail of untimely deaths brings unwanted attention to the issue. As Brian noted in his last book, the spooks have many ways to murder people and make it look like something else.

My understanding is that for any particular hit attempt, it is more important to make it look like something else than it is to be successful with any one hit attempt. That is partly why some free-energy figures have survived multiple murder attempts. The assassins are not going to “double-tap” their targets, which would remove all doubt about their untimely demise. Even a “failed” hit can still achieve most of the objective, which was to neutralize the target. Brian’s life was shortened by a “failed” hit attempt that “only” gave him a heart attack. Dennis should be dead dozens of times over, and usually by murder attempts, but relatively few, if any, were orchestrated by the global elite. The efforts by prison officials to have Dennis killed by the inmates smacks of more local malice, but I could be wrong.

Few free energy efforts need any organized suppression applied to them, as their internal weakness dooms them and their task is almost impossible in a “normal” environment, even without the organized suppression. Developing and marketing disruptive technologies is rarely successful, and free energy efforts have many pitfalls to negotiate.

But the global elite have developed quite a playbook to take out upstarts, particularly in the free energy field. They have a sophisticated method of assessing threats and dealing with them, and those that they intervened with usually have no idea that they were subjected to organized-suppression activities. All they knew was that their effort collapsed, or their health failed, or their allies betrayed them, etc. They had no idea that they had been suppressed. The flip side of that coin is that people can become paranoid and lash out at everybody around them, and they attack their true allies. This has happened to me, and it was heartbreaking to witness.

I may be the first person in the free energy field to use Don Corleone’s statement of “make them an offer that they can’t refuse,” but I have seen and heard it in the years since I first wrote it.